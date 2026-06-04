Police watchdog under pressure to investigate officers in student's death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is facing mounting pressure to investigate the officers who handcuffed and stabbed student Henry Nowak as he lay dying. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp led calls for the officers to face a full misconduct investigation.

The police watchdog was under mounting pressure on Wednesday to investigate the officers who handcuffed and stabbed student Henry Nowak as he lay dying. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp led calls for the officers who arrested the 18-year-old on bogus racism claims to face a full misconduct investigation.

Footage of the dying student gasping 'I've been stabbed' as he was pinned down by police who scoffed 'Don't think you have, mate', has prompted outrage. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has already spent the six months since Mr Nowak's death examining the circumstances of the appalling case. But the watchdog is not investigating the conduct of the individual officers, instead treating them as 'witnesses' in its inquiry.

Henry, a first-year student at the University of Southampton, was stabbed five times by Vickrum Digwa, 23, who told officers that he had been racially abused and attacked. Police were last night braced for escalating disorder across the country over last December's attack. There were ugly scenes of violence following protests that began outside a Southampton police station on Tuesday night.

One in seven officers and staff in the Hampshire force had felt 'controlled and pressured' to adopt certain ideas in mandatory diversity training. The same number thought 'mistakes would have been held against me'. Henry Nowak (pictured) was killed in December 2025 by a Sikh knifeman after he left a university football social in Southampton. Vickrum Digwa, 23, who was this week jailed for the teen's murder, is seen lying to police after stabbing Mr Nowak outside his home.

The figures emerged in a survey carried out following the inclusion course, according to documents published by the College of Policing earlier this year. Yesterday Nigel Farage warned that Tuesday night's violence and disorder 'is just the beginning' and that 'the division will get worse'. The Reform UK leader also hit out at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, saying that Britons were 'living under two-tier policing' where officers are told to treat 'different ethnic groups in different ways'.

Mr Philp said it was essential for public confidence that the IOPC widen its probe to consider possible charges against individual officers. The IOPC is currently investigating Hampshire Police's arrest of the victim, officers' use of handcuffs and first aid. But the individual officers concerned have not been served with any notice of investigation or misconduct because the IOPC probe is not currently considering individual wrongdoing.

Mr Philp said: 'To restore public confidence there needs to be a full IOPC investigation – into the individual officers as well as the force more widely.

'I'm the first to oppose excessive IOPC investigations into individual officers. But in this case a man was handcuffed as he bled to death, even as he said four times he had been stabbed.

'The credence given to the false claims by the killer that Henry had racially abused him need to be properly investigated and understood. ' He called for police to ditch a national commitment that 'racial equity' should not mean 'treating everyone the same or being colour blind' adding: 'Two-tier policing must end – starting with junking the appalling Police Anti Racism Commitment – which is itself racist. 'This document requires different ethnic groups to be treated differently.

Were these officers following training that flowed from that? The full truth must come out





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