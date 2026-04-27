Polish Man Jailed for at Least 20 Years for Brutal Murder of East London Pensioner

Philip Fracezek, 22, has been sentenced for the murder of Franklin Agbotui, 79, after a savage attack in Plaistow, east London. The attack occurred while Fracezek was on bail for threatening two women.

A 22-year-old Polish man, Philip Fracezek, has been sentenced to at least 20 years and four months in prison for the brutal murder of 79-year-old Franklin Agbotui in Plaistow, east London.

The attack occurred on May 15, 2024, after Mr. Agbotui asked Fracezek to leave his apartment building after discovering him sleeping in the corridor. The pensioner tragically died five days later from severe injuries including a brain injury, spinal and rib fractures. This horrific act took place while Fracezek was already on bail for a separate incident involving threats to kill two young women.

Just nine days prior, he had broken into their home and attempted to enter a bedroom, threatening their lives. The circumstances surrounding Fracezek’s capture were also disturbing. Police footage shows officers pursuing him as he fled the scene, even displaying a chilling grin. He was eventually apprehended after headbutting one of the officers.

The Old Bailey heard that Fracezek was heavily intoxicated at the time of the attack on Mr. Agbotui, having been seen attempting to open doors and behaving aggressively in the building earlier that day. Witnesses reported hearing sounds of a violent struggle, including spluttering, shouting, banging, and what sounded like strangulation. Upon discovering Mr. Agbotui, police found him lying face down, covered in blood, with his shirt ripped and the apartment in disarray.

Initial assessments of his injuries led officers to believe he was already deceased. Mr. Agbotui, a former captain in the merchant navy, was described by his son, Isaac Agbotui, as a man of quiet dignity, respect, perseverance, education, and faith, and a valued member of his church community. Prosecutor Eloise Marshall, KC, emphasized the brutality of the attack, stating that Mr. Agbotui was 'brutally attacked in his own home' and 'beaten so severely that he died five days later'.

Judge Oscar Del Fabbro condemned the attack as 'ferocious', 'prolonged and vicious', and 'senseless and pointless', highlighting the vulnerability of the victim and the aggressive nature of the perpetrator. The judge emphasized that the killing was a result of Fracezek’s violent temperament and rage. Fracezek pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of making threats to kill, leading to the life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years and four months





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