Home Office appeals successful human rights claim by jailed Polish migrant Andrezej Korfel, overturning ruling that deportation was unduly harsh for his children who speak limited Polish.

Polish national Andrezej Korfel faces imminent deportation to Poland after the Home Office successfully appealed a previous tribunal decision that had blocked his removal from the United Kingdom. The convicted driver, who had avoided deportation by arguing that sending him away would be 'unduly harsh' on his four children due to their limited Polish language skills, has lost this latest legal battle. The Upper Tribunal overturned the previous ruling, determining that the lower court had made errors in law regarding the assessment of the family's circumstances and the best interests of the children.

Korfel Conviction and Initial Deportation Bar

Andrezej Korfel entered the UK in 2011 from Poland at the age of 30, when Britain was still a member of the European Union. He successfully applied for leave to remain under the EU Settlement Scheme in October 2019. In December 2022, Korfel was convicted at a Crown Court of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 1,292 days.

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Following his conviction, the Home Office issued a notice to deport Korfel. He submitted a human rights claim based on Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to private and family life. Korfel argued that his removal would disproportionately affect his family, noting that he had previously been working but could not continue due to injuries sustained in the car crash. He highlighted that his partner, who also holds leave to remain, and their four children are all British citizens and were born in the UK.

First-Tier Tribunal Rules Deportation Unduly Harsh

After the Home Office rejected his initial human rights claim, Korfel appealed to the First-tier Tribunal. The tribunal ruled in his favor, stating that deportation would be unduly harsh on his family. The judge noted that the children had only ever lived in the UK, were mostly in primary school, and possessed limited language skills in Polish. Many children would have little or no memory of visiting Poland.

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The tribunal accepted evidence that English is the children's first language and that their relocation to Poland would present significant challenges regarding education, language acquisition, and cultural integration. However, the tribunal also noted that the children's best interests were not determinative but a primary consideration. It concluded that the family unit staying together in the UK served their best interests, allowing Korfel to successfully appeal against his deportation initially.

Home Office Appeals and Upper Tribunal Overturns Ruling

The Home Office challenged the First-tier Tribunal's decision, leading to a review by Upper Tribunal Judge Madeleine Reeds. Judge Reeds determined that the First-tier Tribunal had erred in law in its assessment of the case. The appellate court found that while the lower judge correctly identified the evidence regarding the children's limited Polish and the challenges of relocation, the legal application of that evidence was flawed.

Judge Reeds pointed out that the First-tier Tribunal had treated the children's best interests as being of 'paramount importance,' which is a higher legal threshold than required. The Upper Tribunal noted that the family had previously visited Poland and that the children retained family connections there. Furthermore, the children's mother had demonstrated the ability to care for them independently, and the family had previously experienced separation during Korfel's imprisonment without detrimental long-term effects.

Next Steps for Korfel and Family Remains in UK

Consequently, the Upper Tribunal set aside the First-tier Tribunal's judgment and ordered that the case be re-heard. Judge Reeds clarified that while the children's ages and family support might enable them to adapt over time, the previous conclusion of 'very compelling circumstances' was not legally sound under the established tests. The case must now return to the lower tribunal for a fresh hearing that correctly applies the legal framework.

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Despite the ruling that the previous decision was incorrect, the tribunal acknowledged that in the 'stay' scenario, where Korfel returns to Poland alone, it might not be unduly harsh for his partner and children to remain in the United Kingdom. The family had previously navigated separation during his incarceration, and the mother has shown resilience in managing the household. The Home Office has now won its appeal, meaning Andrezej Korfel once again faces the prospect of deportation to Poland following the completion of his sentence.