Polish prosecutors state there is no evidence connecting the Krakow mass shooter to far-right ideology, contradicting initial government claims about the suspect's motives.

Polish prosecutors have officially stated that there is no evidence linking the gunman responsible for the deadly mass shooting in central Krakow to far-right ideology. This official clarification directly contradicts initial suggestions made by government officials earlier in the week regarding the suspect's potential political motivations.

Prosecutors Deny Far-Right Ideological Links

The National Prosecutor's Office spokesperson, Przemyslaw Nowak, told a press conference on Monday that investigators do not yet know what motivated the killer, identified as 24-year-old Michal Oksinski. Oksinski, who was originally from the town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in southeastern Poland, died in the hospital on Monday morning from injuries sustained after police shot him. He was arrested minutes after he opened fire on people from his car in Krakow's historic main square on Saturday. Until the matter is fully clarified and the authorities are in possession of complete information, government spokesperson Adam Szlapka advised the public to refrain from making comments, even if there are some initial indications. Szlapka told TVN24 that officials appeared to backtrack from their earlier comments about a far-right motive.

Also read Shooting in Krakow Leaves Five Dead and Dozen Wounded

Family Murders Precede Public Shooting Attack

New details have emerged regarding how the suspect prepared for the public attack by first murdering his own family. Police say Oksinski killed his parents, both in their 50s, and his 20-year-old sister, identified as Magdalena Oksińska, a young artist studying at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts. All three family members were found in their beds with two gunshot wounds to their heads each. The family's two cats were also killed. After the domestic killings, Oksinski drove into the city's Main Market square wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest, opening fire on crowds.

Opposition Criticizes Initial Government Claims

The nationalist opposition criticized the initial suggestions that the shooter was linked to the far-right, calling them baseless. Law & Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski stated that those claims were a blatant lie. The government had originally said the assailant may have been inspired by far-right ideology without providing further details. However, Przemyslaw Nowak noted that while a yellow flag with a snake and the words 'Don't tread on me' was found in the suspect's room, it is known as the Gadsden flag. This flag was first used during the American Revolution in the 18th century and is associated with various meanings related to freedom or rebellion, but is not widely known as being linked to any form of extremism.

Advertisement

Victim Toll and International Casualties Identified

The shooting rampage in the square resulted in the deaths of six people and left around a dozen others wounded. Four women and two men were killed in the attack. Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, the Malopolska regional governor, said on Sunday that three of the women and one man were Polish. A British man and a woman from Austria were also among the dead. The wounded included people from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany, and Austria. Videos posted on social media showed people running away from the square into narrow streets nearby, as well as first responders trying to resuscitate victims.

Heroic Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

Two police officers who stopped the gunman remained in the hospital, though authorities described their actions as heroic. Both officers were conscious, with one emerging from a coma on Sunday afternoon. Footage shows the heroic moment an injured police officer stumbled onto his feet to continue shooting the Krakow gunman. Images from the scene show the alleged gunman in military-style fatigues with a rifle lying on the ground nearby. An interior ministry spokesperson said earlier on Monday that there were many different emblems on the perpetrator's clothing that had already been partially examined and interpreted. Residents have brought flowers and memorial candles to the site of the Main Market Square attack near Slawkowska street to mourn the victims of this tragedy.