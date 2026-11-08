Polish Terror Probe Launches After Krakow Mass Shooting Kills 9

Polish authorities launch a terrorism investigation after a gunman kills 9 people, including 6 civilians and 3 family members, in a violent attack at Krakow's Main Market Square.

Polish prosecutors have initiated a formal terrorism investigation following a devastating mass shooting that left nine people dead in the historic city of Krakow. The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire in the crowded Main Market Square, an act that Prime Minister Donald Tusk described as a truly exceptional tragedy. The attack targeted civilians and police officers, resulting in six immediate fatalities at the site and the deaths of three additional relatives found at the suspect's home earlier in the day.

Terrorism Investigation and Suspect Profile

The National Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Sunday that the inquiry specifically addresses the killing of six individuals using a firearm and the attempted murder of many others, including law enforcement personnel. Officials determined that these acts constitute a terrorist offence under Polish law. The suspect, a 25-year-old Polish citizen from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in the country's south-east, is alleged to have murdered his parents and sister at their residence before driving his black Subaru into the city center. Investigators noted that he possessed a firearms license and had previously visited the Świt Starachowice sports shooting club, though the club stated he never received tactical training there.

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Far-Right Ideology and Weapon Details

Poland's interior minister indicated that the gunman was likely inspired by far-right ideologies and held very radical views. During the raid on his vehicle, police discovered many guns and a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, which the suspect used to randomly fire at crowds. He was dressed in military-style green fatigues, a helmet, and body armor, leading to initial speculation about his background. However, Poland's defense minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz explicitly denied reports that the attacker was a soldier, categorizing the event as a terror attack driven by personal extremism rather than official military affiliation.

Police Response and Officer Heroism

Senior constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański confronted the gunman in the square, engaging in a violent shootout that wounded both officers. Prime Minister Donald Tusk hailed the two senior constables as true heroes for their bravery during the exchange. Footage captured the moment an officer fired approximately six shots at the suspect, after which the officer was seen slumped on the ground, having been shot multiple times. The gunman sustained injuries during the confrontation and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent a second surgery while remaining in custody.

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Victim Identification and Casualty Count

The attack resulted in fifteen total injuries, including the two critical police officers and thirteen civilians. At the scene, police identified that four women and two men died, bringing the total fatality count to nine when including the three relatives found at home. Polish police commander Marek Boron confirmed that three of the deceased were Polish citizens and one was a British man named Jonathan Balshaw from Ipswich, while two victims have not yet been identified. Emergency services and bystanders, including members of the Dublin Civil Defence branch who were on a city break, rushed to provide CPR and stop severe bleeding among the injured.

Investigation Status and Societal Impact

As the investigation continues, authorities are examining the suspect's digital footprint and ideological connections to determine if he acted alone or had accomplices. The Świt Starachowice shooting club has cooperated fully with authorities, providing all necessary materials and expressing deep regret for the incident. The attack has triggered a national mourning period and renewed calls for unity, with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Tusk condemning the violence. The Main Market Square remains cordoned off as forensic teams examine the scene for evidence, while the hospital treats the remaining injured victims for gunshot wounds and trauma.