Polish Train Conductor Wins £1.8million and Plans to Move Back Home

Dawid Szulc, a 39-year-old train conductor, has won a £1.8million house and is planning to sell up and move back home to Poland. He has lived in Britain for two decades and has always hoped to return to Poland to be closer to family and friends. Mr Szulc won the prize on May 31 and has already sold the car he won, a Land Rover Defender. He is now hoping to sell the property as well in preparation to move back to Poland. The family are already planning a two-week trip to Poznań in August to celebrate Mr Szulc's 40th birthday surrounded by family and friends. He hopes a permanent move could follow within the next couple of years. The financial security he can provide means his family can focus on things that make them happy, enjoy life, enjoy their family and just be there for each other.

A Polish train conductor who has lived in Britain for two decades has won a £1.8million house and is planning to sell up and move back home .

Dawid Szulc, who lives in Crewe, Cheshire, won a fully-furnished mansion in Lancashire as well as a Land Rover Defender and £25,000 tax-free cash. He has already sold the car and is now hoping to sell the property as well in preparation to move back to Poland. The 39-year-old moved from south-west Poland in 2005, when he was just 18-years-old, before returning to the Eastern European country to attend university.

He then moved to Britain permanently in 2015 but says he has always hoped he would one day return to Poland to be closer to family and lifelong friends. Mr Szulc said he has always wanted to move back to Poland at some point and be closer to his friends and family, but there was always something in the way. He was at home watching television when he spotted missed calls and messages from Elite Competitions.

The train conductor was watching the replay of the live draw when he became a millionaire, describing it as 'a shock'. He said his life is going to be so much different, and for the first time in such a long time, he feels very light. He feels like every single issue has suddenly disappeared, and he feels such a relief, like a weight lifted off his shoulders.

The first people Mr Szulc told were his partner Kamila and eight-year-old daughter Amelia, with the family staying awake until midnight celebrating the news together. His parents in Poland were among the next to find out. The winner revealed his mother was overcome with emotion when he shared the news, having known for years how much he wanted to move back home. He said he hopes a permanent move could follow within the next couple of years.

Reflecting on what winning the prize could mean for his family, Mr Szulc said the financial security he can provide means they can focus on things that make them happy, enjoy life, enjoy their family and just be there for each other. The Elite Competitions CEO, Alex Beckett, said everyone at the company is delighted for Dawid and his family. Dawid has spent years dreaming of returning home and now he has the opportunity to make that happen.

We couldn't be happier for him and wish him every success with his plans for the future.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Polish Train Conductor £1.8Million House Move Back Home Britain Poland Dawid Szulc Elite Competitions Alex Beckett

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's Super League: Wins for Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone RoversLeeds Rhinos earn back-to-back wins in the Women's Super League as they beat York Valkyrie, while Featherstone Rovers beat Barrow.

Read more »

Mirra Andreeva pockets fortune with French Open victory as staggering prize money revealedThe 19-year-old won her first-ever Grand Slam at Roland Garros, beating Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska

Read more »

Decision announced on plans to create flat above funeral homeA planning application was lodged for change of use

Read more »

Manchester's 'Beermuda Triangle' has just got bigger - all thanks to a pigeon'Pigeons always find their way back home - they’re natural wanderers'

Read more »

What £500k buys you in Trafford - a Victorian terrace in desirable villageOur latest Property of the Week is a charming family home dating back to 1897 tucked away in a peaceful area

Read more »

Forest 'close' to sealing first transfer after putting €20m bid 'on the table'Nottingham Forest have been linked with Poland international Jan Ziolkowski

Read more »