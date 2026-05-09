Political Fragmentation and Uncertainty in the South

A myriad of results from local elections across the south, with several councils ending hung or left under minority administrations, reflects the fragmentation of the political landscape.

A fragmented political picture has emerged across much of the south with negotiations now taking place in several councils that have ended up under no overall control.

Several authorities in Hampshire and Oxfordshire remain hung, meaning coalition or minority administrations are likely. Reform UK rocked the Isle of Wight, taking 19 council seats, leaving the island's local authority also with no overall majority.

Meanwhile there was a glimmer of stability in Berkshire where Labour kept control of Reading and Lib Dems held on to Wokingham. Witney MP Charlie Maynard joined Lib Dem leader Andy Graham at the West Oxfordshire count No party has overall control in Oxford City Council, although Labour, which has been the dominant political force in the city since the early 1980s, remains the largest party.

They were left five short of a majority with 20 councillors, while the Greens had a good return taking them to 13. The Liberal Democrats hold nine seats, alongside a group of independents, with both the Conservatives and Reform UK failing to secure representation on the council





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Political Fragmentation Collapse Of Tory Domination Rise Of Reform UK Liberal Democrat Gains Political Uncertainty

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