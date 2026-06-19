Political Shifts and Health Breakthroughs: Burnham's Victory Sparks Leadership Speculation, New Cholesterol Drugs on the Horizon

Andy Burnham's win in the Makerfield by-election could lead to a new prime minister in the UK, while advancements in medicine offer hope for those with high lipoprotein(a) levels, a risk factor for heart attacks and strokes.

The political landscape of the UK has shifted with the victory of Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election, potentially setting the stage for a new prime minister within weeks.

Burnham, the preferred candidate for his supporters, is expected to take over from Sir Keir Starmer, but the timeline and process remain uncertain. Burnham's win has sparked discussions about a possible leadership contest, with the weekend expected to bring clarity on Starmer's resignation timetable and rival Wes Streeting's intentions. Under Labour Party rules, a leadership challenge requires the support of at least 20% of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP).

If Starmer refuses to step down, a formal challenge could be launched next week, opening the door for other leadership hopefuls. Meanwhile, in the realm of health, a breakthrough has been made in the treatment of high lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a form of cholesterol that affects up to a quarter of people and contributes to thousands of heart attacks and strokes annually.

Until recently, there was no way to lower Lp(a) levels, but new medications have been developed, with more potent drugs on the horizon. These advancements could provide a new tool for preventing heart attacks and strokes





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Health Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Leadership Contest Sir Keir Starmer Wes Streeting Lipoprotein(A) Cholesterol Heart Attacks Strokes New Drugs

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