Poll: Kemi Badenoch Surpasses Nigel Farage as Preferred Conservative PM

New YouGov polling reveals Kemi Badenoch holds a decisive lead over Nigel Farage as the preferred right-wing leader, while Andy Burnham remains the most popular PM candidate overall.

A new YouGov poll indicates that Reform voters are more likely to view Kemi Badenoch as a better Prime Minister than their own leader, Nigel Farage. The survey reveals that 22 percent of Reform supporters believe the Conservative leader would perform better in Downing Street than the co-founder of Reform UK.

Kemi Badenoch Leads Nigel Farage in Right-Wing Appeal

Kemi Badenoch now holds a 28-point lead over Nigel Farage in head-to-head comparisons, with 43 percent of respondents preferring her and only 15 percent favoring him. This figure represents the lowest support for Farage in YouGov history. In contrast, only 14 percent of Conservatives stated they would prefer Farage over Badenoch. The data suggests Badenoch has gained the upper hand in the battle for the political right.

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Reform Voters Shift Support to Conservative Leader

Nearly six in ten Reform voters, specifically 57 percent, indicated they would rather see Mrs. Badenoch as Prime Minister rather than Labour leader Andy Burnham. Conversely, only 36 percent of Conservatives preferred Mr. Farage over Mr. Burnham. This shift marks a significant change from August 2025, when public opinion was evenly divided. At that time, 21 percent backed Mrs. Badenoch while 23 percent supported Mr. Farage.

Andy Burnham Retains Lead Over All Main Party Leaders

Andy Burnham remains the most preferred Prime Minister candidate across all demographics. He leads Kemi Badenoch by a decisive margin of 40 percent to 28 percent. The Labour leader also holds a 28-point advantage over Nigel Farage, with 50 percent of Britons viewing him as the better leader compared to just 22 percent for Mr. Farage. This consistency holds true regardless of party affiliation.

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Conservatives Overtake Reform in General Party Support

Recent polling data indicates that the Conservative Party has overtaken Reform UK for the first time in nearly two years. Lord Ashcroft poll findings show an eight-point lead for the Conservatives. This turnaround is attributed to voters favoring Mrs. Badenoch's focus on cutting taxes and welfare spending. Her no-nonsense style has resonated with voters seeking economic stability.

Nigel Farage Faces Scandal While Tories Promise Recovery

Nigel Farage continues to face scrutiny regarding undisclosed donations. He confirmed he was interviewed by the Commons sleaze watchdog concerning a £5 million gift. He dismissed the inquiry as an establishment attack on his insurgent party. Meanwhile, Conservative sources argue that the next election will be a choice between Labour's high-tax approach and their plan to cut the deficit and fund defense.