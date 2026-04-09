A new poll shows that the majority of British voters reject the Green Party's proposals to reduce motorway speed limits and implement 20mph zones in urban areas. Even a majority of Green Party supporters are against the plans, with the Conservatives accusing the party of pursuing a 'war on motorists.'

A new poll reveals significant opposition to the Green Party 's proposed speed limit reductions across Britain, with the majority of voters, including a substantial portion of Green Party supporters, rejecting the plans. The YouGov poll, conducted on April 7th with a sample of 4,385 British adults, highlights the unpopularity of the Green Party 's transport policy , which includes cutting motorway speed limits to 55mph and implementing 20mph zones in all built-up areas.

The Conservative Party has criticized the proposals, accusing Green Party leader Zack Polanski of waging a 'war on motorists,' claiming the policies aim to make driving slower, more expensive, and potentially impossible for many. The poll results demonstrate that 69% of all British voters are against lowering the motorway speed limit to 55mph, with only 20% supporting the idea. Even among Green Party voters, a majority, specifically 62%, are either somewhat or strongly opposed to the proposed speed limit changes. This widespread disapproval underscores the challenges the Green Party faces in gaining public support for its ambitious transport agenda.\ The survey further explores the demographic breakdown of support for the speed limit reduction, indicating that women, residents of London, and individuals aged 18 to 24 are more inclined to favor the proposal. However, even within these groups, the level of support is not overwhelming. The Green Party's transport policy extends beyond speed limit reductions, encompassing other controversial measures. These include plans to 'incrementally' increase driving taxes, 'steadily reduce' parking spaces to discourage car use, and enforce more frequent driving test renewals, potentially every five years. The Conservatives have strongly criticized these proposals as out of touch with the public's needs. The former Green Party leader, Baroness Natalie Bennett, has defended the policies, emphasizing the party's commitment to evidence-based measures aimed at reducing road traffic accidents and improving fuel efficiency to help cut costs for motorists. This defense, however, is being tested as the poll results demonstrate substantial public dissatisfaction with the speed limit reduction plans.\ The Daily Mail's reporting on the Green Party's policy agenda has brought other controversial proposals to light, further fueling criticism. These include the controversial idea of providing free housing and wages to illegal migrants without work requirements, plans to legalize all drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, based on claims that they 'enhance human relationships and human creativity,' and significant cuts to Britain's armed forces, including the scrapping of the nuclear deterrent. These broader policy proposals, combined with the unpopularity of the transport measures, paint a picture of a party facing substantial hurdles in gaining widespread public acceptance of its vision. The criticism from the Conservatives, labeling the Green Party's approach as a 'war on motorists,' reflects the growing concern over the potential impact of these policies on everyday life and economic activity. The YouGov poll's findings serve as a critical indicator of the disconnect between the Green Party's proposed policies and the preferences of the electorate, even among the party's core supporters. The future of the Green Party's ambitious agenda will depend on its ability to address the concerns raised by the public and find ways to build broader support for its policy proposals





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Green Party Speed Limits Motorways Poll Transport Policy

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