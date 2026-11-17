A new Politico poll reveals only 5 percent view Biden as the best modern president, while his new memoir defends his 2024 campaign decision despite party backlash.

A recent Politico Poll conducted by PF Global indicates that only 5 percent of the American public considers President Joe Biden the best modern President. The Democrat trails both Republican Presidents, Donald Trump and George W Bush, in the rankings of the most effective modern officeholders. The survey results were released on the same day Biden published his White House memoir, adding significant context to the data.

Presidential Rankings and Public Sentiment

The poll asked respondents to rank Biden, Trump, Bush, and Democratic President Barack Obama. Barack Obama ranked first for 51 percent of respondents, establishing him as the most favored modern president in this survey. Donald Trump followed at 28 percent, while George W Bush received 15 percent of the top votes. Biden was most often ranked second or fourth by the respondents.

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Disappointment was a prominent sentiment among the voters, with 52 percent of respondents ranking Trump last, a figure higher than any other modern officeholder. Among Biden, 71 percent of those who voted for Republicans in the 2026 midterms said he was their last choice. Conversely, 56 percent of those who voted Democratic in the midterms selected Biden as their second choice.

Memoir Defense of 2024 Campaign Strategy

The dire ranking for Biden coincides with the release of his White House memoir, Promise Me America, on Tuesday. In the book, the 83-year-old ex-President defends his decision to run for reelection in 2024. This decision came despite numerous public opinion polls showing that Americans were concerned about his age and fitness to do the job months before he dropped out in July of that year.

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Biden addressed the criticism directly in his writing. He wrote that there is no shortage of people who think he blindly raced to run again. He acknowledged accusations of being driven by ambition and selfishness, and being unaware of the concerns about his age. However, he maintained that he knew better than anyone how old he was and made a thoughtful, rigorous judgment.

Party Leadership and Internal Conflict

Many Democrats, including his former running mate Vice President Kamala Harris, have since said it was reckless for Biden to run for a second term. Biden dropped out on July 21, 2024, giving Harris only 107 days to mount a campaign against Trump. In the memoir, Biden recounted being told by party leaders that he needed to abort his reelection bid.

Debate Performance and Final Decision

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer drove to Biden's Rehoboth Beach house to tell the President that the race was over, a week before he dropped out. Biden wrote that it was personally hard to take so many old friends turning on him. He criticized Schumer for having a lot of gumption coming to his home and telling him to get out of the race.

Biden admitted that he didn't believe his disastrous debate against Trump on June 27 was going to be politically fatal. He recalled leaving the stage thinking he would be debating Trump once more before the election was over. He noted that he knew the debate had gone badly, but believed debates had gone badly for many incumbent presidents, especially during their first ones.

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Biden argued that he still believed he was the Democrats' best shot to once again beat Trump after besting him in the 2020 race. He dismissed the idea that other candidates were stronger, stating he did not believe any one of them had a better chance of winning in 2024. He emphasized his loyalty, stating that if he gave his word, he stuck with it until the end.