Polling Shows Burnham-Led Labour Trailing Reform UK; Triple Tragedy in London; Cancer Drug Breakthrough; Coastal House Prices Surge

A new poll suggests Andy Burnham would face a tight race against Reform UK if he replaces Keir Starmer, while a family dies in a London high-rise fall, a novel pill extends multiple myeloma survival, and coastal property prices climb.

Recent polling indicates that if Andy Burnham were to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader and subsequently become prime minister, his party would face a significant challenge from Reform UK in the next general election .

The BMG Research survey suggests a Burnham-led Labour would secure 20 per cent of the vote, just two points ahead of Starmer's Labour but still trailing Reform UK, which is projected to win 23 per cent. The poll also notes that while support for the Greens would likely fall by two points to 9 per cent under Burnham, a higher proportion of voters would remain undecided or abstain compared to a scenario where Starmer stays in charge.

This data underscores the volatile political landscape and the potential for smaller parties to siphon off support from major contenders, altering traditional voting patterns. In tragic news, a man, a woman, and a child have died after falling from a high-rise residential building in south London. The incident occurred at the UNCLE block of flats on Churchyard Row, Elephant and Castle, early Wednesday morning.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, air ambulance, and fire brigade, responded swiftly, but all three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police have classified the deaths as "unexpected" and are investigating the circumstances. No other injuries were reported, and next of kin have been notified with specialist support. The incident has prompted local concern and a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the fall.

Meanwhile, a breakthrough in cancer treatment offers hope for patients with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer affecting around 6,200 people annually in the UK. Researchers presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago that adding a new once-daily pill called mezigdomide to an existing two-drug regimen significantly prolongs progression-free survival.

In a trial of 479 patients with relapsed or refractory disease, those receiving the triplet therapy (mezigdomide, carfilzomib, dexamethasone) had a median of 18 months without disease progression, more than double the 8.3 months for the two-drug group. The drug works by degrading cancer-fueling proteins and boosting immune response, making it a promising partner for current immunotherapies. Further trials are underway.

Additionally, coastal property markets are experiencing a surge, with towns in Merseyside and Wales emerging as hotspots. Rightmove analysis shows Bootle in Merseyside leading the pack, with average asking prices rising 11 per cent year-on-year, outstripping the broader UK market. This trend reflects a growing demand for coastal living, potentially driven by remote work flexibility and lifestyle preferences, reshaping regional real estate dynamics





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Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Labour Party Reform UK Polling General Election London High-Rise Fall Multiple Myeloma Cancer Drug Mezigdomide Coastal House Prices Bootle Rightmove

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