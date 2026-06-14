Polo In The Park Event Causes Controversy

Polo In The Park event has caused controversy with socialite Tigerlily Taylor's car being towed due to parking restrictions. The council charges up to £280 for towing a car, which has led to Tigerlily venting her frustration on social media.

Polo In The Park event has caused controversy with socialite Tigerlily Taylor 's car being towed due to parking restrictions. Tigerlily, the daughter of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, claims she was not given any warning of the parking changes before the event.

However, some of her neighbours claim that there was a two-month build-up to the event and multiple leaflets were posted through the doors of affected houses to warn of parking changes. The council charges up to £280 for towing a car, which has led to Tigerlily venting her frustration on social media.

Meanwhile, Callum Turner has been spotted playfully patting his new wife Dua Lipa's bottom before their wedding party in Sicily and has also been raising temperatures at the exclusive Soho Health Club in the nude. Idris Elba's daughter Isan was proud to vlog her father's knighting ceremony at Windsor Castle, despite the 'no filming' rule. Serena Williams has been spotted practising her groundstrokes at the Harbour Club in Chelsea before the Queen's Club tournament.

Rocker Courtney Love has been spotted on dating app Hinge, looking for romance after a wild love life. Lady Serena Bute has submitted plans to add an extension to her home, but her neighbours have strongly objected, saying it's odd to justify the structure as a garden shed when there is already a larger one





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Tigerlily Taylor Polo In The Park Callum Turner Idris Elba Serena Williams Courtney Love Lady Serena Bute

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