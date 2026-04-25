Poltergeist Star JoBeth Williams, 77, Spotted in Beverly Hills – See Her Now!

JoBeth Williams, the actress best known for her role in the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist, was seen on a rare outing in Beverly Hills. The 77-year-old actress looked relaxed and stylish as she ran errands, sparking interest among fans.

A beloved actress from the 1980s, renowned for her iconic role in a classic horror film, was recently spotted enjoying a rare outing in Beverly Hills .

The 77-year-old performer began her entertainment career in the mid-1970s, initially taking on smaller roles in various television programs. Throughout her career, she has shared the screen with a constellation of Hollywood stars, including Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and Gene Wilder, earning both critical acclaim and industry recognition, including nominations for prestigious awards like the Oscar and Emmy.

She is married to a prominent Hollywood director known for family favorites like The Santa Clause (1994) and Miss Congeniality 2 (2005). The actress in question is JoBeth Williams, celebrated for her portrayal of Diane Freeling in the 1982 supernatural horror masterpiece, Poltergeist. During her recent appearance, Williams embraced a relaxed and comfortable style, opting for a black button-up shirt layered over a simple black tee, paired with dark brown sweatpants and practical sneakers.

Her shorter hair was styled with a middle part and gentle waves that framed her shoulders. She accessorized with classic black-rimmed sunglasses and a chic black Yves Saint Laurent purse. Born in Houston, Texas, in December 1948, Williams’ passion for acting ignited during her teenage years with participation in local theater productions. She pursued formal education at Brown University, earning a Bachelor's degree in English, and further honed her skills at the Trinity Repertory Company.

Her professional acting debut came in 1984 with a guest appearance on Great Performances. Before her breakthrough roles, she also appeared in episodes of popular soap operas like Somerset and Guiding Light. Williams’ career gained significant momentum with her role in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful legal drama Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), alongside Hoffman and Streep. This film earned the Academy Award for Best Picture.

She continued to build her filmography with appearances in comedies like Stir Crazy (1980) featuring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, and then landed the leading role in Poltergeist (1982) opposite Craig T. Nelson. Directed by Tobe Hooper and co-written by Steven Spielberg, Poltergeist became a massive box office hit, grossing $121 million against a budget of $10.7 million and receiving three Oscar nominations.

Williams has spoken about the challenging production of Poltergeist, describing it as 'physically very hard' and recalling a somewhat chaotic directing approach. She also acknowledged Spielberg’s significant presence and creative input during the film’s creation, suggesting he harbored a desire to direct the project himself. Her performance as the concerned mother, Diane Freeling, remains a defining moment in her career and a beloved part of horror film history





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