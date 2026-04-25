Poltergeist Star JoBeth Williams Spotted in Beverly Hills

JoBeth Williams, the actress known for her role in the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist, was seen on a rare outing in Beverly Hills. The article details her career, recent appearance, and reflections on her iconic role.

A beloved actress from the 1980s, known for her iconic role in a classic horror film, was recently spotted enjoying a rare outing in Beverly Hills .

The 77-year-old performer began her career in the mid-1970s with smaller roles in television, steadily building a reputation for her talent and versatility. Throughout her career, she has shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and Gene Wilder, demonstrating her ability to collaborate with and elevate the work of her peers.

Her contributions to the industry have been widely recognized, earning her nominations for both an Academy Award and an Emmy Award, solidifying her status as a respected and accomplished actress. The actress, who is married to a prominent Hollywood director responsible for films like The Santa Clause (1994) and Miss Congeniality 2 (2005), was seen dressed casually for the daytime excursion.

She opted for a comfortable yet stylish ensemble consisting of a black button-up shirt layered over a plain black tee, paired with dark brown sweatpants and sneakers. Completing her look were black-rimmed sunglasses and a chic black Yves Saint Laurent purse. The star’s hair, styled in soft waves, framed her shoulders, adding a touch of elegance to her relaxed appearance.

Born in Houston, Texas, in December 1948, her passion for acting ignited during her teenage years through participation in local theater productions. She further honed her skills at Brown University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English, and through training at the Trinity Repertory Company. The mystery actress is revealed to be JoBeth Williams, most famously recognized for her portrayal of Diane Freeling in the 1982 supernatural horror masterpiece, Poltergeist.

Her early career included guest appearances on television shows like Great Performances, Somerset, and Guiding Light. A significant breakthrough came with her role in the critically acclaimed drama Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), alongside Hoffman and Streep. She continued to build her filmography with roles in Stir Crazy (1980) and, of course, Poltergeist, a film that became a cultural phenomenon, earning approximately $121 million against a budget of $10.7 million and receiving three Academy Award nominations.

Williams has spoken about the challenging production of Poltergeist, describing it as physically demanding and sometimes lacking clear direction, yet ultimately acknowledging the film’s success and her pride in the final product. She also noted the significant involvement of Steven Spielberg in the project, suggesting he harbored a desire to direct it himself





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Poltergeist Star JoBeth Williams, 77, Spotted in Beverly Hills – See Her Now!JoBeth Williams, the actress best known for her role in the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist, was seen on a rare outing in Beverly Hills. The 77-year-old actress looked relaxed and stylish as she ran errands, sparking interest among fans.

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