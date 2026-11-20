Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd faces severe penalties after a collapsing heating duct at Pontins Brean Sands killed Wendy Jones and injured 18 others in 2019.

Pontins holiday park operator Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd has been ordered to pay a £1 million fine and £72,345 in prosecution costs following a fatal structural failure at its Brean Sands location in Somerset. The significant financial penalty was imposed by Mr Justice Moody after the court concluded that the parent company's negligence directly contributed to the death of 68-year-old grandmother Wendy Jones.

The Fatal Incident at Pontins Brean Sands

The catastrophic event occurred on February 8, 2019, inside the Fun Factory entertainment area, a venue with a capacity for up to 1,000 guests. At approximately 6:00 pm, a 40-metre section of structural ducting and ceiling collapsed onto holidaymakers who were present for evening activities. The collapse caused live, damaged electrics to become exposed, creating an immediate and severe hazard for those in the vicinity.

Also read Pontins fined £1m after grandmother's death at Brean Sands resort

Wendy Jones had been on holiday with her daughter Hayley Kendall, Kendall's partner, and her grandson. Mrs Jones and her daughter had just gone to the Fun Factory to play bingo when the incident took place. The judge described the moment as a terrifying experience for all witnesses, noting that holidaymakers likened the sound of the structural failure to a bomb going off. The sheer force of the falling materials resulted in a domino-style collapse of the ceiling infrastructure.

Injuries Sustained and Immediate Aftermath

The structural failure resulted in widespread injury, with eighteen people requiring immediate medical attention at the scene. Six individuals were rushed to the hospital, including Mrs Jones, a baby, children, and other adults. The immediate response included the evacuation of the building and the deployment of a hazardous area response team from the South Western Ambulance Service, alongside an air ambulance stationed at the site.

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While six patients were admitted for treatment, the situation took a tragic turn months later. Wendy Jones spent the final six months of her life in the hospital sustaining injuries from the collapse. She passed away in August 2019, confirming that the incident was directly responsible for her death. Mr Justice Moody noted that it was only a matter of luck that no other individuals suffered life-threatening injuries given the scale of the debris.

Root Causes: Cost Cutting and Unqualified Contractors

The court identified specific procedural failures and cost-driven decisions as the primary causes of the disaster. Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd had commissioned soundproofing work in 2015 following complaints from neighbours. The company hired Stephen Bennison, a 60-year-old from Farington, Lancashire, to install sound insulation slabs. The judge found that Bennison was selected solely because his services were cheaper, despite his company having no prior experience in such structural installations.

Bennison failed to produce a required method statement or risk assessment and subcontracted the physical labour to ad hoc tradesmen who also lacked relevant experience. After the initial installation, Bennison proposed placing leftover insulation slabs directly on top of the existing ventilation ducting. This decision ignored critical safety parameters and placed excessive weight on a structure not designed to support such additional loads.

Ignored Warnings and Regulatory Failures

Concerns regarding the installation were raised shortly after the work was completed. A chartered surveyor inspected the site and reported that the soundproofing was not adequately installed and posed a risk of ceiling collapse. However, Bennison essentially rejected these findings and refused to rectify the safety issues. Furthermore, days before the fatal collapse, guests noticed a bulge in the ceiling and reported it to staff, but the concern was never escalated to management or safety officers.

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Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd admitted to a charge under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act. The company maintained health and safety policies, but the court determined that these processes were not followed in this specific instance. The judge described Mr Bennison's attitude as having a causal disregard for health and safety obligations and a wilful blindness to the risk of offending. The investigation revealed that the ventilation duct had been installed before the company took over in 2011, and the firm had invested heavily in the business, yet failed to ensure the safety of the entertainment venues.

Legal Consequences for Company and Individual

Mr Justice Moody handed Stephen Bennison a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for eighteen months, and ordered him to pay £1,000 in prosecution costs. This personal liability complements the corporate fine, reflecting the individual's direct role in the negligence. The judge emphasized that the accident was waiting to happen due to the combined failures of management and contractors.

James Havard-Jones, the son of the victim, provided emotional testimony, stating that his mother's life was cut short by the negligence of others. He argued that the incident was entirely preventable and that the risk existed long before the collapse. The family's statement underscores the preventable nature of the tragedy, which could have been avoided had the reported bulge and survey warnings been acted upon promptly. The total financial penalty for Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd now stands at £1,072,345, marking a significant regulatory response to corporate safety failures in the holiday park sector.