Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd faces £1 million fine and Stephen Bennison receives suspended sentence for Brean Sands ceiling collapse that killed Wendy Jones.

Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd, the parent company of the Pontins holiday park chain, has been ordered to pay a £1 million fine after a ceiling collapse at its Brean Sands site in Somerset killed a 68-year-old grandmother. The fatal incident occurred in February 2019 inside the Fun Factory entertainment area, injuring 15 other guests and leading to the imprisonment of the contractor responsible for the faulty installation.

The Fatal Incident and Immediate Consequences

Wendy Jones was enjoying a holiday at the Brean Sands location with her daughter, Hayley Kendall, and Kendall's partner when the tragedy unfolded. The group visited the Fun Factory, a large venue capable of hosting up to 1,000 guests, to play bingo around 6pm on that day. While waiting in line at the bar, Ms Kendall heard a loud bang and turned to witness wood, metal, and yellow foam insulation raining down from the ceiling. The collapse resulted in 16 people being injured, including a baby, children, and adults, with Mrs Jones among those taken to the hospital alongside five others.

Also read Pontins put profits over safety before woman's death, court told

Contractor Sentenced for Safety Breaches

Stephen Bennison, a 60-year-old contractor from Farington in Leyland, admitted to a charge under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act. Mr Justice Moody handed Bennison a 10-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to pay £1,000 of the prosecution costs. The judge characterized Bennison as having a causal disregard for health and safety obligations and noted his willful blindness to the risks associated with his work. Bennison's company had been contracted to install sound insulation slabs despite having no prior experience in that specific type of work, a decision that proved catastrophic for the guests present.

Corporate Liability and Financial Penalties

Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches, resulting in a total financial penalty of £1 million plus £72,345 in prosecution costs. The judge noted that while the parent company had health and safety policies in place, the processes were not followed during this specific project. Although the ventilation duct involved in the collapse was installed before the company took over the site in 2011, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd had invested heavily in the business since acquiring it. The company's failure to manage the subsequent soundproofing work effectively led to the charges that were brought against them in court.

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Failed Oversight and Preventable Negligence

Soundproofing work in the Fun Factory was initially decided upon in 2015 following complaints from neighbors regarding noise levels. Bennison subcontracted the installation to ad hoc tradesmen who also lacked experience with soundproofing, and he failed to produce a method statement or risk assessment for the job. After the installation, leftover insulation slabs were agreed to be placed on top of the ventilation ducting, a move that compromised the structural integrity of the ceiling. A general manager raised concerns shortly after the work was completed, and a chartered surveyor reported that the installation was not adequate and could result in a ceiling collapse, yet these warnings were not acted upon sufficiently.

Legal Aftermath and Family Statements

In the days leading up to the collapse, guests noticed a bulge in the ceiling and reported these concerns to staff, but the issue was not escalated before the incident occurred. Mr Justice Moody stated it was only a matter of luck that no one else sustained life-threatening injuries, as the ventilation duct came down in a domino fashion. James Havard-Jones, the son of the victim, told the court that his mother's life was cut short by the negligence of others, emphasizing that this was a preventable accident rather than an unforeseeable event. Detective Superintendent Roger Doxsey of Avon and Somerset Police described the investigation as particularly complex and affirmed that the family's view of the incident as entirely preventable was correct.