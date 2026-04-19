Pope Denies Trump Criticism Amidst Escalating Feud

Pope Leo XIV clarifies his comments about world leaders being 'ravaged by tyrants' were not aimed at Donald Trump, despite an ongoing public spat between the two. The Pope insists his remarks predated Trump's criticism and that he has no interest in a debate with the US President. The dispute has drawn criticism from some of Trump's own supporters.

Pope Leo XIV has refuted claims that his recent pronouncements, stating the world is 'being ravaged by tyrants,' were a direct criticism of United States President Donald Trump . This clarification comes amidst an ongoing and public disagreement between the two leaders. Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, delivered these particularly strong remarks during a visit to Cameroon on Thursday.

His statements followed a vociferous public critique from President Trump regarding the Pope's consistent opposition to the conflict in Iran. During his address in Cameroon, Pope Leo XIV also condemned leaders who exploit religious rhetoric to legitimize warfare and advocated for a 'decisive change of course.' However, he clarified today that he regrets his 'tyrant' remarks were interpreted as a retort to President Trump's criticisms. He emphasized that he has no desire to engage in a debate with the US leader. The 70-year-old Pontiff asserted that his remarks were formulated long before President Trump's commentary on him and the peace initiatives he champions. He expressed disappointment that his words were perceived as an attempt to initiate a new argument with the president, an endeavor that holds no interest for him. He further noted that much of the subsequent reporting and commentary has been an interpretation of interpretations, seeking to dissect the original statement. Pope Leo XIV's trip has also included a visit to Angola, marking the third stop on his four-nation African tour. During a homily delivered in French in Angola, the Pope underscored the fundamental importance of respecting human dignity as the bedrock of any thriving society. He articulated that consequently, every community bears the responsibility to establish and maintain structures that foster solidarity and mutual support. This, he explained, ensures that in times of crisis—whether social, political, medical, or economic—all individuals can both offer and receive assistance commensurate with their capabilities and needs. Earlier, on April 12, President Trump had publicly stated he was 'not a big fan of Pope Leo' and accused him of 'toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon.' He subsequently reinforced these sentiments in a post on Truth Social, declaring his disapproval of a Pope who deems it acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear capabilities. Trump characterized Pope Leo as 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.' He further suggested that the Pope's ascent to his position was solely due to his American nationality, implying that without Trump's influence in the White House, Leo would not hold his current Vatican post. Trump also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Pope's performance, stating, 'I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess.' He reiterated his stance against a Pope who is permissive of nuclear proliferation and crime, affirming, 'I am not a fan of Pope Leo.' Adding another layer to the controversy, Trump shared an AI-generated image that appeared to depict him in the guise of Jesus Christ, a post he later removed, attributing it to an intention to portray himself as a doctor. President Trump's controversial actions have drawn significant criticism, not only from global leaders but also from Catholics worldwide. The image depicting him as Jesus Christ elicited strong reactions. While Trump frequently engages in public criticism of world leaders, his dispute with the Pope has particularly unsettled some of his most dedicated supporters, a significant portion of whom are conservative Catholics. Trump's infrequent church attendance and his public disparagement of their spiritual leader have alienated many within his base. Shane Schaetzel, a prominent Trump loyalist, announced he had canceled his subscription to Truth Social and divested his stock holdings in Trump's businesses, citing his frustration. Schaetzel, who had supported Trump in multiple elections, stated that while he had exercised patience and balance during the developing feud between Trump and the Pope, the recent incident was the breaking point, leading to the withdrawal of his support. Similarly, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a long-standing ally of President Trump, expressed her strong disapproval. She criticized Trump for attacking the Pope on Orthodox Easter, specifically referencing the Pope's opposition to the war in Iran, and subsequently posting an image of himself as Jesus. Greene condemned this action, alongside Trump's earlier posts and threats, labeling it as not merely blasphemous but indicative of an 'Antichrist spirit,' and declared she was praying against it. Other members of the MAGA base also voiced their criticism of Trump's controversial post. Hard-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos reacted with dismay, stating they had tolerated previous meme-like posts with reservations due to Trump's promises to save America, but only when it was clear he did not genuinely perceive himself as the Messiah. Right-wing social media personality Mike Cernovich also weighed in, suggesting that Trump's initial post, which he did not specify, was acceptable





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