New excerpts from Pope Francis's personal journal detail visions of the devil and gates of hell, alongside candid confessions of anger, pride, and fear of death published by Cardinal Fernandez.

Excerpts from the personal diary of the late Pope Francis have been published, revealing profound spiritual struggles, vivid visions of demonic entities, and intense self-criticism. The revelations come from 'The Private Diary of Pope Francis,' a collection edited by Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, who served as head of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. The diary entries span from 1992 to 2024, offering an unprecedented look into the inner life of the former pontiff before and during his papacy.

Diary Reveals Visionary Encounters

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez shared passages that describe Pope Francis 's interactions with spiritual adversaries, including three specific instances where the late pontiff believed he saw the devil. In entries written while he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires , Francis documented seeing a 'flame-eyed' devil on three separate occasions. He described one encounter from a car window as having 'menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes.' Another episode took place inside a Carmelite chapel, where he recalled watching the devil's gaze being 'stronger than the previous' and resembling 'flames of fire.' A third meeting occurred in Rome following a trip to Chile, where Francis heard a voice he described as 'triumphant, possessing everything.'

The journal also details a terrifying night on June 7, 2018, when Pope Francis claimed to have seen the entrance to hell. He wrote that while preparing for sleep, he was confronted by 'Pagan seduction in full force.' The experience prompted him to grab the Rosary for protection, noting that the flames from the gates of hell could leap out and cause burns. These accounts provide a stark contrast to the public image of the Pope as a humble shepherd, revealing a man who believed he was engaged in direct, physical spiritual warfare.

Also read Pope Francis Diaries Reveal Encounters With the Devil

Cardinal Fernandez and Vatican Context

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez stated that Pope Francis had previously asked him to help make the musings inside the black plastic journal known to the world. After Francis's death last year, Fernandez expressed concern to the new Pope Leo XIV that the book might end up abandoned in a warehouse. He was granted permission to publish selected passages, arguing that the spiritual concerns present in the former pontiff's heart were explicit and could be helpful to the faithful. The publication includes 86 pages written before Francis was elected pope in 2013 and an additional 55 pages written during his time as pontiff.

Candid Confessions of Flawed Humanity

Beyond supernatural encounters, the diary offers raw admissions of personal failings and emotional struggles. Pope Francis frequently criticized himself for feelings of disdain, envy, and pride. On December 30, 2022, he described himself as 'The proud, self-sufficient, cynical, self-deceptive Jorge.' He also confessed to ignoring a drunk man on the street because he wanted to enjoy a serene walk. On January 15, 2017, he wrote about experiencing 'a very bad spirit of anger and discontent' for several days. These entries highlight a leader who was acutely aware of his own moral imperfections and shortcomings.

Advertisement

Despite the criticisms he received within the Catholic Church's governing body, known as the Curia, for being authoritarian, Francis's personal writings suggest a deep internal conflict rather than external arrogance. Mercy remains a recurrent theme throughout the journal, with one entry from January 5, 1997, stating, 'I felt, looking back, all the evil I've done in life. I'm in such abundant need of the Lord's mercy!' This self-awareness underscores the complexity of his character and his reliance on faith to navigate his perceived flaws.

Fear of Death and Mortal Anxiety

The diary also reveals a persistent anxiety about mortality and the finite nature of his time on Earth. Long before his actual death, Francis fretted over aging and the need to bear it gracefully. In 1996, at age 60, he wrote, 'I want to do good during the little time I have left, desiring to be good. How much time I've used badly! How much badly done!' By 2001, at age 65, he noted that his age made him think about the end and that he was 'already counting down.'

These worries intensified even after he became pope. On April 9, 2016, Francis wrote that 'the attacks of the devil under different aspects have increased' and wondered if this was 'a sign that my time is up and he doesn't want to lose.' The diary paints a picture of a man who lived with a constant sense of urgency and fear that his remaining days were limited, driving him to seek redemption and mercy in every facet of his life.