Pope Leo Condemns Prison Conditions in Equatorial Guinea

Pope Leo has sharply criticized the conditions in Equatorial Guinea's prisons during the final leg of his African tour, highlighting issues of inequality, abuse, and the need for greater freedom and human dignity. He also urged citizens to prioritize the common good and responsible management of the nation's oil wealth.

Pope Leo has delivered a strong condemnation of the dire prison conditions in Equatorial Guinea as he concluded a significant four-nation tour of Africa. Addressing a massive gathering of approximately 100,000 worshippers on Wednesday, the pontiff specifically focused on the suffering of inmates within the Central African nation, known for its substantial oil wealth.

Notably present at the open-air Mass was Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the world’s longest-reigning president, who listened as Pope Leo conveyed a powerful message concerning inequality and hardship. The Pope expressed his concern for the most vulnerable members of society, stating, 'My thoughts go to the poorest, to families experiencing difficulty and to prisoners who are often forced to live in troubling, hygienic and sanitary conditions.

' This statement arrives as Pope Leo finishes his extensive African journey, with Equatorial Guinea serving as the final destination. His itinerary for Wednesday included a planned visit to a prison in Bata, the country’s economic hub, a facility that has consistently been the subject of disturbing reports detailing abuse. Amnesty International has documented allegations of routine beatings inflicted upon prisoners as a form of punishment.

The organization further warns that a significant number of detainees have disappeared without a trace, leaving their families in agonizing uncertainty about their fate. Earlier in the day, at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Mogomo, Pope Leo broadened his message, imploring citizens to prioritize national interests over personal enrichment. He urged Equatoguineans 'to serve the common good rather than private interests, bridging the gap between the privileged and the disadvantaged.

' He acknowledged the nation’s abundant natural resources, stating, 'The Creator has endowed you with great natural wealth. I urge you to work together so that it may be a blessing for all,' while simultaneously cautioning that the country’s future hinges on the decisions made by its people. Equatorial Guinea, despite its oil-derived wealth, has long been plagued by accusations of corruption and profound inequality – allegations that the government consistently refutes.

President Obiang’s administration has repeatedly faced criticism for allegedly diverting oil revenues to benefit a select, affluent elite, while a substantial portion of the population continues to struggle with poverty. In 2020, the president’s son, who also holds the position of vice-president, was penalized by a French court for utilizing public funds to finance a luxurious lifestyle in Europe, resulting in the seizure of his assets in France.

Transparency International consistently ranks Equatorial Guinea among the world’s most corrupt nations, and the World Bank estimates that over half of its citizens live below the poverty line. Political dissent is severely restricted, with critics operating under the constraints of a limited free press and state-controlled media. In a subtle yet direct appeal for reform, Pope Leo stated, 'May there be greater room for freedom and may the dignity of the human person always be safeguarded.

' The 83-year-old president, who seized power in a 1979 coup, engaged in private discussions with the pontiff the previous day. Throughout his African tour, encompassing Algeria, Cameroon, and Angola, Pope Leo has consistently employed strong language, denouncing 'tyrants' who allocate vast sums to conflict and criticizing the exploitation of Africa’s mineral resources. Prior to his trip, he also publicly challenged Donald Trump regarding threats towards Iran, prompting a retaliatory response from the US president.

On the eve of his prison visit, a coalition of 70 human rights organizations issued an open letter to Pope Leo, urging him to address the issue of US migrant deportations to Equatorial Guinea and to encourage African nations to resist complicity in such practices, citing violations of international humanitarian law





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Pope Leo Equatorial Guinea Prison Conditions Human Rights Africa Tour

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