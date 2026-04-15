Pope Leo's African Tour Marked by Muddy Handshake and Geopolitical Crossfire

During a tree-planting ceremony in Algeria, Pope Leo experienced a humorous moment when a young scout's handshake left his hands covered in dirt. This informal incident occurred amidst his 11-day African tour focused on peace and coexistence, and follows a public exchange with Donald Trump over international conflicts and Iran.

During his extensive 11-day tour of Africa, Pope Leo experienced a moment of unexpected messiness while engaging with local youth in Algeria. The pontiff, visiting the ancient site of Hippo in Annaba, was participating in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony when a young scout offered him a handshake after tending to an olive sapling. The well-intentioned gesture resulted in Pope Leo 's hands being inadvertently smeared with dirt, causing him to recoil slightly.

Clad in his characteristic white papal attire, the Pope was observed looking at his soiled hands before turning to his aides, a scene that elicited amused smiles from nearby clergy. This lighthearted interlude provided a brief, informal break from the otherwise formal nature of his diplomatic visit.

Pope Leo's current African journey is dedicated to fostering peace, promoting greater unity, and advocating for Christian-Muslim coexistence, while also honoring St. Augustine, a significant theologian with local ties. This particular stop in Algeria also marks a moment of personal reflection on the pontiff's spiritual foundations. The visit is part of a broader itinerary that includes stops in Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.

This moment of minor mishap occurred amidst a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and a recent public exchange between Pope Leo and former US President Donald Trump. Trump had publicly criticized Pope Leo's stance on international conflicts, specifically his opposition to joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran. Trump, through his social media platform, voiced strong disapproval, highlighting Iran's internal human rights record and deeming its pursuit of nuclear weapons unacceptable.

His remarks coincided with the US military's announcement of a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery for global oil trade, effectively halting all commercial traffic in and out of Iran. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, confirmed the implementation of the blockade, citing reports of vessels being forced to alter course.

One such vessel, the oil tanker Rich Starry, flagged by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd. and reportedly used for transporting Iranian crude, was observed making a U-turn after transiting the waterway. The tanker, carrying a substantial quantity of methanol, had previously loaded its cargo in the UAE. Similarly, the Iran-linked vessel Christianna also executed a turn-around shortly after passing through the Strait.

Despite these heightened tensions, US officials are reportedly preparing for a second round of peace talks with Iranian counterparts in Pakistan, with Vice President JD Vance slated to lead the negotiations once more. The symbolic tree planting by Pope Leo at Hippo, a site rich in historical and theological significance, stands in contrast to the hardline geopolitical maneuvers, emphasizing a desire for growth and reconciliation





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