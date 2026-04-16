Pope Leo XIV Condemns 'Tyrants' Amidst Escalating Feud with Trump

Pope Leo XIV has forcefully criticized global leaders, calling them 'tyrants' who are ravaging the world, in the context of an intensifying dispute with US President Donald Trump over the war in Iran and other foreign policy issues. The Pope's strong words came during his visit to Cameroon, where he denounced the exploitation of religion for military and economic gain, and called for a shift away from conflict. President Trump responded by publicly attacking the Pope's character and policies. The Archbishop of Canterbury has voiced support for the Pope's call for peace.

Pope Leo XIV has delivered a scathing critique, asserting that the world is currently being 'ravaged by a handful of tyrants,' amidst an escalating public dispute with US President Donald Trump . The pontiff, the first American to hold the position, made these pointed remarks during a recent visit to Cameroon . This strong denunciation follows a volley of criticism from the US President, who took aim at the Pope for his consistent condemnation of the conflict in Iran.

Pope Leo XIV also used the occasion to decry leaders who exploit religious rhetoric to legitimize warfare, calling for a profound 'decisive change of course' in global affairs. His address in Bamenda, a region in Cameroon that has endured nearly a decade of a bloody separatist insurgency, was particularly impactful as he described the area as 'bloodstained.' He articulated a grim observation: 'Those who rob your land of its resources generally invest much of the profit in weapons, thus perpetuating an endless cycle of destabilisation and death.'

The pontiff highlighted the stark contrast between destruction and reconstruction, stating, 'The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild.' He further lamented the misplaced priorities of global powers, noting, 'They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.'

This exchange comes as the friction between President Trump and the head of the Catholic Church intensifies, particularly after the Pope's recent statements concerning the Middle Eastern conflict. President Trump, in turn, publicly labeled the Pope as a 'very liberal person,' and criticized his stance on crime and foreign policy, stating he is 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.' In a robust statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump further characterized the Pope as a figure who is only in his position because he is American, suggesting that without his presidency, Pope Leo would not be in the Vatican.

Trump expressed his disagreement with the Pope's approach, implying a tolerance for crime and questioning the Pope's views on nuclear weapons, asserting, 'We don't want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo.' Adding to the controversy, Trump shared an AI-generated image that appeared to depict him in a Christ-like manner, an action that drew criticism even from some of his regular supporters.

During his address at Saint Joseph's Cathedral, the Pope, arriving under a protective military escort, addressed the manipulation of faith for personal gain. He warned, 'Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.' He characterized such actions as a 'world turned upside down, an exploitation of God’s creation that must be denounced and rejected by every honest conscience.'

Previously, on a flight to Algiers to commence a ten-day tour of four African nations, Pope Leo indicated his unwavering commitment to speaking out against war. He stated his intention to continue speaking out loudly against war, aiming to promote peace, foster dialogue, and encourage multilateral relationships among nations to find just resolutions to global issues. He expressed concern over the extensive suffering and the killing of innocent people worldwide, emphasizing the need for someone to advocate for a better path.

In support of the Pope's stance, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, publicly aligned herself with Pope Leo XIV's 'courageous call for a kingdom of peace.' She emphasized the profound human cost of war, including displacement, the tearing apart of families, and the destruction of futures, stating that the human cost of war is incalculable. She added that it is the responsibility of every Christian, and indeed all people of faith and goodwill, to work and pray for peace. She urged those in positions of political authority to exhaust every peaceful and just avenue for conflict resolution.

The Pope's consistent condemnation of the war in Iran, which he has described as causing ‘absurd and inhuman violence,’ underscores his commitment to these principles.





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