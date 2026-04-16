Pope Leo XIV Denounces Global Tyrants Amidst Escalating Feud with Trump

Pope Leo XIV delivered a scathing critique of world leaders during his visit to Cameroon, labeling them 'tyrants' and calling for a radical shift in global priorities away from war and towards peace and development. His remarks come amid a heated public exchange with US President Donald Trump, who has criticized the Pope's stance on the war in Iran and his perceived liberal leanings.

Pope Leo XIV has delivered a powerful condemnation of global leadership, asserting that the world is being 'ravaged by a handful of tyrants.' These strong remarks, made during a visit to Cameroon, come amidst an escalating public disagreement with United States President Donald Trump , who has launched a vocal critique of the Pope's consistent criticism of the war in Iran.

Pope Leo, notably the first American pontiff, directly addressed leaders who he believes exploit religious rhetoric to legitimize conflict, calling for a 'decisive change of course.' His visit to Bamenda, a region in Cameroon marked by nearly a decade of separatist insurgency and described as bloodstained, provided a somber backdrop for his pronouncements on the destructive nature of prolonged conflict.

Addressing a congregation at Saint Joseph's Cathedral, the Pope observed that those who extract resources from nations often reinvest profits into armaments, thereby perpetuating a destructive cycle. He articulated a stark contrast between the swiftness of destruction and the protracted effort required for rebuilding, lamenting that those in power often ignore the vast sums dedicated to warfare while essential resources for healing, education, and societal restoration remain elusive.

This exchange follows President Trump's recent characterization of the Pope as 'very liberal,' 'WEAK on Crime,' and 'terrible for Foreign Policy.' Trump's sentiments, expressed on his social media platform, also suggested that Pope Leo's ascension to the papacy was a consequence of his American nationality and that his tenure would be significantly different if Trump were not in the White House.

The Pope, in his address under military escort, also spoke out against the manipulation of religion for personal gain. He criticized the exploitation of faith and the name of God for military, economic, and political advantage, describing such actions as dragging the sacred into darkness. In a veiled reference to the political climate, he declared such exploitation a perversion of creation that must be rejected.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Pope Leo affirmed his intention to continue speaking out against war and promoting peace through dialogue and multilateral engagement. He expressed a desire to find just solutions to global problems, highlighting the immense suffering and loss of innocent lives worldwide and the urgent need for alternative approaches.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, has publicly supported Pope Leo's 'courageous call for a kingdom of peace,' emphasizing the immeasurable human cost of war and the moral imperative for all people of faith and goodwill to advocate for peace. She urged political leaders to exhaust all peaceful means for conflict resolution.

The Pope's criticisms of the war in Iran have been consistent, describing its impact as perpetuating 'absurd and inhuman violence.'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pope Leo XIV Donald Trump Global Tyranny War In Iran Peace And Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo slams 'wicked' figures in furious swipe amid Donald Trump feudPope Leo XIV has taken to social media to slam 'wicked' and 'arrogant' figures amid his ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump, who branded the pontiff 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy'

Read more »

Trump attacks Pope Leo and NATO again with latest Truth Social postsDonald Trump has doubled down on his attacks on the Pope and Nato in a new series of posts on social media.

Read more »

US Vice President JD Vance Clashes with Pope Leo Over Iran Conflict; Heckler IntervenesA public dispute has erupted between US Vice President JD Vance and Pope Leo concerning the war in Iran. Vance, speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, was interrupted by a heckler while questioning the Pope's theological pronouncements on warfare. The Pope has repeatedly condemned the conflict as 'absurd and inhuman,' while Vance defended the use of military force in certain contexts, citing historical examples. This exchange is part of a broader, increasingly public disagreement between the Trump administration and the Vatican, with President Trump also voicing strong criticism of the Pope's stance and engaging in controversial social media posts.

Read more »

US Vice President Vance Heckled Over War Criticism of Pope LeoVice President JD Vance faced a disruptive heckler during a speech in Georgia where he challenged Pope Leo's condemnation of the war in Iran. Vance questioned the Pope's theological pronouncements on warfare, drawing parallels to historical instances where divine support was invoked for just causes, while the heckler accused him of supporting genocide. The exchange highlights a growing public disagreement between prominent Trump allies and the Pontiff over the moral framing of international conflicts and the role of religious leaders in political discourse.

Read more »

Pope Leo Criticizes War Spending and Tyranny, Defies Trump's CriticismPope Leo has issued strong condemnation of world leaders for prioritizing war spending and described the global situation as being 'ravaged by a handful of tyrants'. These remarks, made in Cameroon, come amidst renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump, who has attacked the Pope on social media for his political stances. The Pope has vowed to continue speaking out against war and religious justifications for conflict, despite Trump's accusations of weakness and calls for him to focus solely on religious matters.

Read more »

Pope Leo warns 'tyrants are ravaging the world' in war of words with TrumpPope Leo ramped up his war of words with President Trump, blasting leaders who spend billions on wars.

Read more »