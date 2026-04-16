Pope Leo XIV Denounces Global Tyrants Amidst Escalating Feud with Donald Trump

Pope Leo XIV has sharply criticized global leaders, calling them 'tyrants' and condemning the cycle of war and exploitation during a visit to Cameroon. His forceful remarks come as his public disagreement with former US President Donald Trump intensifies, following Trump's own criticisms of the pontiff's stance on war and crime.

Pope Leo XIV has delivered a powerful condemnation of global conflict, asserting that the world is being 'ravaged by a handful of tyrants.' These strong remarks, made during a visit to Cameroon , come amidst an escalating public disagreement with US President Donald Trump , who has recently launched sharp critiques against the pontiff.

The Pope, who holds the distinction of being the first American to lead the Catholic Church, specifically denounced leaders who leverage religious rhetoric to legitimize warfare and called for a 'decisive change of course.' His address in Bamenda, a region of Cameroon described as bloodstained and grappling with a nearly decade-long separatist insurgency, focused on the destructive cycle perpetuated by resource exploitation and militarization.

He highlighted how profits from the plundering of land are often channeled into weaponry, thereby sustaining 'an endless cycle of destabilisation and death.' The pontiff lamented the wilful ignorance of those in power, stating that while destruction can be swift, rebuilding often takes a lifetime. He decried the immense financial resources poured into conflict, contrasting it with the glaring absence of funding for essential services like healthcare, education, and recovery efforts.

This outspokenness follows President Trump's recent characterization of the Pope as a 'very liberal person,' weak on crime, and detrimental to foreign policy. Trump's criticisms, aired on his social media platform, also suggested that Pope Leo's ascension to the papacy was a consequence of his American nationality and implied that his influence would be diminished without Trump's presence in the White House.

Trump further expressed his disapproval, stating, 'I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess.' The US President also voiced his opposition to a pontiff who he believes condones nuclear weapons or accepts crime. Adding to the controversy, Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like portrayal, which drew criticism even from some of his usual supporters.

During a speech at Saint Joseph's Cathedral, the Pope addressed the manipulation of religion and divine names for personal military, economic, and political objectives, a sentiment perceived as a subtle rebuke of Trump's administration. He arrived at the cathedral under a security detail, acknowledging the enthusiastic crowds who greeted him with songs, music, and celebratory displays of flags and traditional attire.

The Pope affirmed his intention to continue speaking out against war, stating to Reuters, 'I don't want to get into a debate with him.' He expressed his belief that the Gospel's message should not be distorted and pledged to advocate for peace, dialogue, and multilateral relationships to achieve just resolutions to global issues, emphasizing the immense suffering and loss of innocent lives worldwide.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, publicly supported Pope Leo's 'courageous call for a kingdom of peace,' urging all people of faith and goodwill to work towards peace and imploring political leaders to exhaust all peaceful avenues for conflict resolution, highlighting the immeasurable human cost of war.

The Pope has consistently condemned the war in Iran, referring to it as a source of 'absurd and inhuman violence'





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