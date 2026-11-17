Pope Leo XIV suffered two facial injuries in seven days during his Latin America tour. A rosary strike in Lima and a sudden car brake incident in Peru highlight physical tolls of the journey.

Pope Leo XIV endured a second physical injury to his face within a seven-day period during his ongoing Apostolic Journey to Latin America. The incident occurred on a Tuesday night in Peru, where a sudden braking event by the driver of the Pontiff's vehicle caused him to collide with the front seat. This event follows a separate injury sustained on Monday in Lima, where a rosary thrown by a devotee struck him in the eye.

Sudden Braking Incident Causes Facial Impact

The most recent incident involved a black four by four vehicle transporting Pope Leo XIV through a busy street. Video footage shared on social media captured the Pontiff waving to the crowd from the backseat as the vehicle moved quickly. The driver slammed on the brakes abruptly, causing the Pope to be thrown forward into the back of the front seat. He managed to extend his hands quickly to prevent his face from hitting the seat directly.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Hits Eye With Tossed Rosary During Farewell Mass in Peru

The specific reason for the driver's sudden stop remains unknown at this time. The road conditions appeared congested due to a large crowd that had gathered to view the religious leader. It was also not confirmed whether the Pope, who was dressed in his traditional white cassock, was wearing a seatbelt. Local regulations in Peru require all passengers to wear seatbelts during transit.

Rosary Strike Occurs at Farewell Mass in Lima

These events mark the second time in one week that Pope Leo XIV has been struck in the face. On Monday, during his farewell Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, a member of the crowd threw a rosary toward him. The object missed his hands as he attempted to catch it for a blessing and instead struck him in the eye.

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Visual records from the Lima event show the Pope rubbing his eyes immediately after the impact. Despite the injury, he continued to wave to the crowd and showed no visible signs of serious harm. The Pontiff later thanked the people of Peru for their hospitality during his six-day visit to the country, as part of his broader sermon addressing the community.

Pope Leo XIV Physical Resilience Tested During Tour

The physical demands of this South American tour have been significant for Pope Leo XIV, who recently underwent surgery for lung cancer last month. The 12-day journey through Latin America has tested his stamina and health. The scale of the public engagement has been massive, with crowds gathering to see the American-born Pontiff who also holds Peruvian citizenship.

Upon his arrival in the capital, approximately three million people lined the streets of Lima. During his stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2.5 million attendees participated in a Mass. For the farewell event in Lima, an estimated 1.5 million worshippers gathered at Las Palmas Air Base. Devotees had camped out and walked long distances to catch a glimpse of the leader.

Religious Themes and Air Force Support Highlighted

During his addresses, Pope Leo XIV referenced the 16th-century bishop of Lima, St Turibius of Mogrovejo, as a role model for his ministry. He emphasized themes of equality and freedom, noting how Mogrovejo insisted that priests learn Quechua and advocated for the ordination of indigenous people and mestizos. The Pope highlighted the bishop's desire for people to choose to set aside ancestral beliefs freely and without coercion.

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The tour also included logistical support from the Peruvian Air Force. Pope Leo XIV rode in the cockpit of a military aircraft during his travels. The Air Force later confirmed on Facebook that they successfully completed the transfer of His Holiness to Chiclayo using their helicopters. The Pontiff also visited Uruguay and Argentina as part of this extensive South American itinerary.