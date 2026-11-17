Pope Leo XIV's streak of catching items ends when a rosary strikes his eye during a farewell Mass in Lima, Peru, before he concludes his South American tour.

Pope Leo XIV experienced an abrupt end to his famous catching streak when a tossed rosary struck his eye during a farewell Mass in Peru on Monday. The incident occurred at the Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, marking the conclusion of his twelve-day Apostolic Journey to South America. The seventy-one-year-old Pontiff, who also holds Peru vian citizenship, met with devotees for this final gathering before departing the region.

Incident Details At Las Palmas Air Base

Approximately 1.5 million worshippers gathered at the air base to bid adieu to the Pope as he prepared to leave Peru. During the Mass, several attendees attempted to toss items toward the Pope to receive a personal blessing. One individual threw a rosary that the Pontiff failed to catch, causing the object to hit him directly in the eye.

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Video footage and photographs from the event captured the moment of impact, showing Pope Leo XIV rubbing his eyes immediately after being struck. Despite the accidental injury, he resumed waving toward the crowd shortly thereafter with no visible signs of significant harm. The incident contrasts sharply with his previously dexterous reputation for catching objects thrown by well-wishers.

Health Context And Past Catching Record

Pope Leo XIV has built a reputation for his agile handling of items tossed by crowds, successfully grabbing plush dolls, flags, and even a pizza in St. Peter's Square in Rome. This streak included a notable previous error where he apologized to a Vatican videographer after accidentally knocking him while attempting to catch an item. That incident occurred before he underwent successful surgery to remove a lower lobe of his right lung following an early-stage lung cancer diagnosis.

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The accidental eye strike in Lima suggests a potential decline in his catching abilities, adding to recent reports of physical challenges. While the Pope continued his duties without interruption, the event highlighted the physical toll of his extensive travel schedule and recent medical procedures. His staff and medical team monitored the situation closely, ensuring he remained fit for the remainder of his itinerary.

South America Tour Statistics And Itinerary

The Pope's twelve-day journey across South America drew massive crowds in every stop, underscoring his popularity in the region. Three million people lined the streets of Lima when he initially arrived in the Peruvian capital. His itinerary included significant stops in Uruguay and Argentina, where he engaged with millions of faithful followers across different nations.

During a Mass in Buenos Aires, 2.5 million members attended to hear his teachings and witness his presence. The sheer volume of attendees required extensive logistical support from local authorities and the Peruvian Air Force, which facilitated his movement via helicopters to ensure his safety and schedule adherence. The scale of these gatherings demonstrated the deep religious devotion present in South America.

Religious Reflections And Historical References

During his sermon, Pope Leo XIV quoted his role model, the sixteenth-century bishop of Lima St Turibius of Mogrovejo. He discussed themes of equality and freedom, highlighting St Turibius's insistence that priests learn Quechua and support the ordination of indigenous people and mestizos. The Pope emphasized the bishop's stance against the contempt held by many clergy members toward these groups.

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The Pontiff noted that St Turibius advocated for individuals to choose to lay aside their ancestral beliefs freely, without coercion. This historical reference resonated with the diverse population of Peru, where indigenous heritage plays a significant cultural role. The message reinforced the Pope's commitment to inclusivity and respect for local traditions within the church.

Departure And Future Implications

The Peruvian Air Force confirmed the successful completion of the Pope's transfer via helicopters, sharing their joy on Facebook regarding his safe return to Chiclayo. The force expressed gratitude for their role in supporting His Holiness during this critical phase of his tour. The smooth execution of these transport arrangements ensured that the Pope could conclude his visit without further incident.

Pope Leo XIV thanked the Peruvian people for their hospitality during his six-day visit to the country. As he prepares to leave, the focus shifts to his recovery and future engagements within the Vatican. The incident in Lima serves as a memorable, albeit accidental, end to a highly publicized and spiritually significant tour of South America.