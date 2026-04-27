Pope Leo XIV’s Striking Style: The Vision Behind the Vatican’s Fashion Revolution

Pope Leo XIV has made headlines for his unique blend of traditional and modern fashion, earning praise from Vogue and drawing attention to the role of Italian designer Filippo Sorcinelli. The openly gay designer, who has worked with three popes, explains how each garment is crafted to project authority and reinforce the Church’s message. From a Chicago White Sox cap to a red mozzetta, Leo’s style reflects a balance between tradition and contemporary leadership, guided by liturgical rules and a ‘silent theology.’

Pope Leo XIV has captivated the world with his distinctive style since taking office a year ago, blending traditional papal attire with modern touches. His fashion choices, from a Chicago White Sox cap paired with papal robes to a striking red mozzetta and gold-embroidered stole, have earned him a spot on Vogue’s best-dressed list for 2025.

Behind this carefully curated image is Filippo Sorcinelli, an openly gay Italian designer who has worked with three consecutive popes, including Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI. Sorcinelli, who spoke to the Daily Mail, emphasized that Pope Leo XIV’s wardrobe is not about personal taste or trends but about projecting authority and reinforcing the Church’s message.

‘Nothing seems oriented toward spectacle: each visual choice contributes to building a language of reliability, balance, and quiet authority,’ he explained. The garments are designed to appear calm, controlled, and authoritative rather than flashy. Sorcinelli described Leo’s style as a ‘choice for measure, a composed bearing that speaks first of all of an ordered interiority and of authority.

’ The designer revealed that his work does not involve direct collaboration with the Pope but goes through the Vatican’s Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff, ensuring every garment adheres to tradition and liturgical rules. Within this framework, choices about color, fabric, and symbols are guided by the Church’s calendar and theology rather than personal preference.

Sorcinelli’s approach to papal clothing is rooted in what he calls a ‘silent theology,’ where fabrics, colors, and forms become instruments of meaning.

‘Each pontiff, like every priest, is a universe of symbols. His body becomes a visible word that asks to be clothed in forms and colors capable of reflecting the mission he embodies,’ he said. He noted that each pope expresses a different identity through style: Pope Benedict XVI was rooted in tradition, Pope Francis embraced simplicity, and Pope Leo XIV represents a balance between the two.

‘Leo XIV manifests a desire to bring everything back to the centrality of Christ, making that axis the sign of a single path uniting past and future,’ Sorcinelli said. He described the shift in leadership styles as two different approaches: ‘Francis with gentleness that becomes revolution, Leo XIV with strength that becomes openness. ’ Sorcinelli’s journey to designing for the Vatican began in childhood when he helped his mother clean their local parish church.

‘Every act of care, every glance toward architecture, the organ, altarpieces, awakened in me the awareness that faith also lives in small attentions,’ he recalled. As an openly gay man working within a traditional institution, Sorcinelli has drawn attention, but he sees no conflict between his faith and identity.

‘I have never seen faith and sexuality as a battle, but as a creative tension that fuels my work,’ he told the Daily Mail. ‘What does it mean to be openly gay? Perhaps it means embracing one’s story without fear and transforming it into creative language. ’ Pope Leo XIV’s fashion choices, including structured vestments, cufflinks, and even an Apple Watch, reflect a modern edge while maintaining the solemnity of his office.

His style has become a topic of global discussion, with Vogue naming his inaugural outfit one of the best of 2025. Sorcinelli’s work ensures that each garment aligns with the Church’s liturgical traditions while subtly incorporating contemporary elements, reinforcing the Pope’s role as a spiritual leader in a changing world





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