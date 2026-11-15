Pope Leo XIV Visits Peru: Lung Cancer Recovery and Amazon Advocacy

Pope Leo XIV continues his Latin America tour with a visit to Peru. After recent lung surgery, he supports Indigenous defenders in the Amazon and celebrates his former diocese in Chiclayo.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in the historic mountain city of Cusco on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in his twelve-day tour of Latin America. The Pontiff traveled via a Peru vian Air Force helicopter, waving to devout crowds below as he flew over the region. This leg of the journey brought him to the former capital of the Inca Empire, where he continued to demonstrate resilience despite undergoing partial lung removal for cancer treatment last month.

Recovery and Arrival in Cusco

Despite his recent medical procedure, the 71-year-old Pope appeared in high spirits during the flight over Chiclayo, where he previously served as bishop for eight years. He neatly folded his robes, sat down in the cockpit, and calmly donned a headset while chatting with the pilots. Dressed in his traditional white cassock and pectoral cross, Leo smiled warmly as he looked out the window at the masses of Catholics gathered below.

Also read timings, viewing areas, road closures and parking restrictions

The helicopter ride underscored the physical demands of his itinerary, which has already covered over 18,600 miles across Argentina, Uruguay, and Peru. While the altitude of Cusco, situated at 11,000 feet above sea level, tested his stamina, Leo showed no signs of weakness. He has remained unfazed by the toll of this, the longest trip of his pontificate, since it began on November 6.

Legacy in His Former Diocese

During his stop in Cusco, Pope Leo emphasized the importance of traditional popular piety, such as processions and religious festivals, as effective methods for transmitting faith to young people. Huge crowds lined the cobblestoned streets and packed the Plaza de Armas, an imposing square decorated with a blend of Inca and Spanish colonial architecture. The atmosphere was festive, with many attendees wearing traditional Andean hats and colorful wool vests, while others wore plastic ponchos to shield against a drizzling morning rain.

Advertisement

Devotion from faithful pilgrims was evident, as seen in the case of Margarida Salomon, 63, who traveled from Sucre in Bolivia. Salomon spent approximately $500 on bus fare, camping, and local food to witness the Pontiff. She stated that while she is still getting to know Pope Leo, his presence in the Andes held immense meaning for her and the community.

Advocacy for Amazonian Indigenous Groups

On Sunday, the Pope traveled to Pucallpa in the Peruvian rainforest, marking the final leg of his visit before departing South America. There, he addressed the urgent plight of environmental defenders, who face severe risks while protecting the Amazon. He referenced the estimated 57 murders of environmental defenders between 2010 and 2024, stating, "The blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice."

Leo delivered one of his most forceful speeches to date, drawing on his experience as a former Peruvian bishop. He condemned the "irresponsible exploitation" driven by illegal gold mining, which has polluted rivers and devastated forests. He called for a new model of economic development that respects the Earth and the Indigenous communities who protect it, echoing the teachings of his predecessor regarding the inseparable link between the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.