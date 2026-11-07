Pope Leo XIV Welcomed by 40,000 in Secular Uruguay After Cancer Surgery

Pope Leo XIV leads a mass for 40,000 in Paysandu, Uruguay, reinforcing Catholic presence in Latin America's most secular nation following his lung cancer treatment.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Paysandu, Uruguay, on Saturday to address a crowd of approximately 40,000 worshippers during the first Mass of his three-nation South American tour. The Pontiff traveled to the western region of the country to strengthen the Catholic Church's presence in a nation widely recognized as the most secular in Latin America. His appearance marks a significant return to public ministry, occurring just weeks after he underwent lung cancer surgery on October 13.

Mass Details and Crowd Reactions

Thousands of faithful gathered at Parque Paris Londres, a sprawling green space on the southern edge of Paysandu, despite morning rain and blustery grey skies. The Vatican confirmed that approximately 10,000 additional people attended beyond the 30,000 who had registered in advance for the service. The location sits roughly 375km (230 miles) from the capital city of Montevideo, making it accessible for many attendees from neighboring Argentina and Brazil.

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Crowds erupted in cheers and stadium chants of 'Ole, ole, ole, ole, Pope, Pope!' when Leo's plane landed in Paysandu on the border with Argentina. Worshippers waved yellow handkerchiefs and blew horns as the Pope arrived in his open-sided popemobile. Many attendees wore rain ponchos, with a significant number sporting the Vatican's signature yellow color, as they streamed into the site beginning at 5:30am local time.

Historic Return Following Medical Treatment

This event represents the first Mass of Leo's ambitious 12-day tour, which had been in doubt following his recent health challenges. The 71-year-old American Pontiff faced skepticism about his ability to travel, yet he proceeded with the itinerary to deliver a message of resilience. Attendees expressed deep emotion regarding his determination to complete the journey despite his recent diagnosis.

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Soledad Sanchez, a 73-year-old visitor who drove from northern Uruguay, described the moment as deeply moving. She stated that while they were unsure if he could make it, his presence confirmed his commitment to providing a message of peace. She emphasized that the world needs such strength during difficult times, viewing the Pontiff as both a representative of Christ and a human figure demonstrating perseverance.

Challenges in a Secular Society

Pope Leo XIV aims to urge the population of 3.5 million to turn to the Catholic faith for strength in confronting contemporary problems. He acknowledged during an evening vespers service in Montevideo's cathedral that many residents do not know about the faith or its heritage tied to Uruguay's independence. The Church faces significant structural challenges, including having no new seminarians in Uruguay throughout 2024.

Although a few new individuals have since entered training for the priesthood, the Pontiff told seminarians, priests, and bishops to model themselves on Christ to attract the faithful. He stated that one of the secrets of evangelization is to resemble the one whom they proclaim. He noted that in a land where many contemporaries barely know Jesus Christ, this witness holds special power for young people grown up far from the life of the Church.

Regional Impact and Future Itinerary

The Pontiff's schedule includes visiting a Montevideo neighborhood beset by drug trafficking and gang violence later in the day. This stop highlights the Church's work with municipal authorities to build housing and provide rehabilitation programs for addicts. His final event will be a prayer vigil at Centenary Stadium in Montevideo, designed to drive home the call to reject religious indifference.

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Paysandu's proximity to the Argentine city of Colon made it a strategic stop for cross-border pilgrims. Luciana Lobato, a 20-year-old Argentine tour agent, organized buses for 180 pilgrims, noting that Argentina is more religious and that attendees desire to witness something historic. Young Catholics like 18-year-old Teresa Sabellini hope the event challenges Uruguay's indifferent image, citing strong local interest in community and meaning.

Following this stop in Uruguay, Pope Leo XIV will proceed to Argentina, where he will visit Buenos Aires, Lujan, and Cordoba. These visits precede his final destination of Peru, which serves as his second homeland. The tour aims to reinforce Catholic ties across these three South American nations, starting with the significant turnout in Paysandu.