Poppy Delevingne Embraces Postpartum Body at Glamorous Zimmerman Event in France

Model Poppy Delevingne confidently displayed her post-baby figure at the star-studded Zimmerman Fall 2026 presentation in Antibes. The 40-year-old, who welcomed daughter Kaia Moon in 2025, discussed how pregnancy liberated her from industry pressures and helped her love her new curves.

Poppy Delevingne made a striking appearance at a high-profile fashion event in the South of France, confidently showcasing her figure following the birth of her daughter.

The 40-year-old model and influencer attended the Zimmerman soirée on Tuesday night, an event hosted by designers Nicky and Simone Zimmerman at the Hotel Belles Rives in Antibes. The gathering, held on the water, presented the brand's Fall 2026 collection and drew a constellation of celebrities. Poppy, who has been vocal about her postpartum journey, wore a cream semi-sheer asymmetric top paired with a matching blazer and trousers, embodying elegance and self-assurance.

Other notable attendees included Suki Waterhouse, who performed at the event, in a fluffy leather jacket over a lace maxi skirt, and Jodie Turner-Smith in a denim mini dress with an oversized necklace and jacket. Guests arrived by boat and enjoyed cocktails under the stars against the backdrop of the Mediterranean sunset. Delevingne has openly discussed how pregnancy transformed her relationship with her body.

After decades in the modelling industry, where maintaining a slim physique was paramount, she experienced a profound shift. She explained that for the first time as an adult, she fully surrendered to her food cravings and paused her regular fitness regime.

"The norm when I was modelling was just to be skinny. I was always aware of what I ate and suddenly it was such a joy to be like, I don't have to go to the gym," she shared in a recent interview. Her initial craving was for cake, which she indulged in daily throughout her pregnancy. This newfound freedom allowed her to appreciate her body's capacity to create life, leading to a deeper sense of self-acceptance.

Following the birth of her daughter Kaia Moon in May 2025 with partner Archie Keswick, Poppy embraced her "whole new body," which includes curves she now celebrates.

"Now I've got this big bum, these mammoth boobs and I don't want to lose them. I've got a whole new body. I feel really sexy," she stated. She has no intention of "snapping back" to her pre-pregnancy shape.

Her path to motherhood was not straightforward; she had reconciled with the idea of not having children after her divorce at age 37. She discovered her pregnancy during London Fashion Week in early 2025 when her clothes felt tight at a Burberry fitting. After confirming the news with a test, she and Archie kept it private for several months, sharing it with close circles around the four-month mark.

The couple's relationship became public in July 2024 at the BST Hyde Park festival, having first met at a mutual friend's wedding in October 2023





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