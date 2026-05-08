Poppy Delevingne’s 40th Birthday Bash: A Star-Studded Celebration with Taylor Swift and Royalty

Poppy Delevingne marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous party attended by her sister Cara, Taylor Swift, Princess Beatrice, and Eugenie. The event, which moved from the Hart pub to the BoTree hotel, became one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity gatherings. Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne continues to reinvent her style, showcasing a glamorous transformation at high-profile events.

Poppy Delevingne celebrated her 40th birthday in style, surrounded by an A-list guest list that included her model sister Cara, global superstar Taylor Swift , and royal attendees Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

The socialite turned heads in a bold ensemble featuring tiny purple sequin hotpants layered over black tights, paired with chunky boots and a dramatic purple fur coat. Her blonde hair was styled in a half-updo, adding to her glamorous birthday look. The festivities began at the Hart pub before moving to an exclusive after-party at the luxury BoTree hotel in Marylebone, where the guest list sparkled with celebrity power.

Cara Delevingne, 33, complemented the star-studded affair with her own chic outfit—a grey suit paired with a striped white shirt, black tie, and white trainers. She accessorized with eye-catching orange-tinted glasses and carried a black briefcase, exuding effortless cool.

The party quickly became one of the most talked-about events of the year, with Taylor Swift arriving hand-in-hand with her NFL fiancé Travis Kelce, while Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her third child, and her sister Beatrice, accompanied by their respective partners, added a regal touch to the evening. Other notable attendees included Georgia May Jagger, Damian Hurley, Lily James, Alexa Chung, Isla Fisher, Nicky Hilton, and Emma Weymouth, making it a true who’s who of the entertainment and fashion worlds.

The event marked a significant moment for Poppy, who embraced her milestone birthday with unparalleled flair. Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne has been making waves with her evolving style, recently showcasing a glamorous transformation at the Academy Museum Gala. The model and actress, once known for her party-girl persona in the 2010s, has reinvented herself with a series of elegant and glitzy looks.

At the gala, she stunned in a silver gown with a ruffled blue neckline, sharing a series of Instagram snaps with the caption: '@theacademy gala dump! Scroll through to reveal the truth behind the glitz and glamour.

' Her journey from a rebellious party icon to a Hollywood glamour queen reflects her growing maturity and sophistication. Earlier this month, Cara faced a less glamorous moment during Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen waiting in line to enter the Stella McCartney show. Dressed in a black tank top and sunglasses, she expressed her frustration as she pushed to the front of the queue, only to be stopped by security for not having a QR code.

Despite the hiccup, Cara’s star power remains undiminished, as she continues to captivate audiences with her evolving style and undeniable charisma. Poppy’s birthday bash not only celebrated her milestone but also highlighted the enduring influence of the Delevingne sisters in the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and high society





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