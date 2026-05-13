Popular British sandwiches contain dangerous amounts of salt, study reveals

A new study by Action on Salt & Sugar has found that almost half of the 546 sandwiches analyzed carry a red 'high' salt warning on the front of the packaging. The worst offender is GAIL's Smoked Chicken Caesar Club, which contains a whopping 6.88g of salt. The study also highlights the high salt levels in other popular sandwiches, such as Pret A Manger's Ham & Grevé Baguette and Subway's Spicy Italian Wrap. The researchers are calling on the UK government to enforce stricter rules on salt in sandwiches to protect public health.

A new study reveals that popular sandwiches in the UK contain dangerous amounts of salt. Of the 546 sandwiches analyzed, almost half (44%) carry a red 'high' salt warning on the front of the packaging.

The worst offender is GAIL's Smoked Chicken Caesar Club, which contains a whopping 6.88g of salt. To put that into perspective, this sandwich contains 1,067 calories, more than half the daily calorie limit for women. The study also found that around three quarters of the salt consumed comes from packaged and everyday foods. Action on Salt & Sugar is calling on the UK government to enforce stricter rules on salt in sandwiches to protect public health





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Sandwiches Salt High Salt Warning GAIL's Smoked Chicken Caesar Club Salt Reduction Targets Action On Salt & Sugar UK Government Public Health

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