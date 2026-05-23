Popular Drinks and Foods Fuel Cancer Growth: Matcha Green Tea Boosts Cancer-Fighting Ability

Dr William Li, a world-renowned physician and two-time NYT Bestselling author, discussed how everyday drinks and foods can fuel cancer growth and the role of supporting our gut microbiome in cancer prevention. He emphasized the 'holy trinity' of coffee, tea, and water, explaining that both tea and coffee contain polyphenols that amplify cancer-fighting responses and that energizes the immune system, while also discussing the trendy matcha green tea drink.

A doctor has shared which everyday drinks and foods can fuel cancer growth. Dr William Li, a world-renowned physician, scientist, speaker, and two-time NYT Bestselling author, mentioned that coffee, tea, and water are three of the most popular drinks in the world.

Supporting our gut microbiome can help to reduce our risk, as genetics is not the 'main thing' that determines whether or not we get cancer. Dr Li calls coffee and tea the 'holy trinity' as both contain polyphenols that actually amplify the bodies cancer fighting responses. Tea, in particular, has catechins, which cut off the blood supply to cancer, lowers inflammation, boost the immune system, and even has fibre found in tea leaves that can feed the gut microbiome.

The full strength cancer fighting health defence activating ability can be found in matcha, which are potent green tea leaves. Another study looked at the therapeutic potential of matcha tea stating that it has various health benefits including an enhancing effect on cognitive function, cardio-metabolic health, and anti-tumorogenesis. Dr Li stressed that the 'undiscovered country' for cancer prevention is the 'microbiome' and 'everybody can do something today to tip the odds and their own favor against cancer.

' You can access the episode on ZOE's podcast featuring Dr William Li, 'The 3 foods you're eating daily that fuel cancer growth.





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Prevention Gut Microbiome Popular Drinks Dietary Changes Matcha Green Tea

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bottle that keeps drinks 'ice cold' plummets below £15 with cashback offerNinja has cut the price of its Thirsti drinks bottle in a flash sale, and deal-stackers have found a method to save even more with a cashback offer

Read more »

Impact of Everyday Drinks on Health and the Power of Matcha TeaGlobal physician, scientist, speaker, and two-time New York Times bestselling author, Dr William Li, discussed the impact everyday drinks can have on health. He explained that coffee, tea, and water are among the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. At the beginning of the episode, he explained that our genetics are not the "main thing" that determine whether or not we get cancer and that these drinks can significantly help to reduce our risk. Tea has catechins and coffee has chlorogenic acid, which have been linked to health benefits.

Read more »

How Pak Foods went from humble beginnings to the 'heart of the community'Pak Foods, which has two stores in Nottingham, turns 30 years old this weekend

Read more »

The 'flashy' wine you should always avoid at the supermarketDrinks experts have shared their top tips for 'hacking' the supermarket wine aisle.

Read more »