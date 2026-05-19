Pork sausages served to deported men despite Muslim-majority population

Exclusive: The Irish Times obtained a series of deportation monitoring reports revealing a breach in catering standards on a chartered deportation flight from Dublin to Pakistan. It emerged that pork sausages were served as part of a full Irish breakfast on board.

Pork sausages were served to men being deported to Pakistan as part of a full Irish breakfast despite the country's Muslim-majority population. This catering blunder took place on Ireland's first chartered deportation flight to Pakistan, which removed 24 men from Dublin to Islamabad on September 23 last year.

A monitor appointed by Ireland's Department of Justice said gardaí complained that the food served on board was 'of a lower standard than expected' and that including pork sausages in a 'full Irish breakfast' was 'inappropriate'. The report noted halal food was understood to have been available, but this had 'not been specified in the flight brief'.

Following the report, aviation company Air Partner, which organizes and arranges Ireland's deportation flights on behalf of clients, changed the catering menu for future flights





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Human Rights Monitoring Report Departure From Dublin To Pakistan Catering Blunder Full Irish Breakfast Halal Food Air Partner Itineration Facilities

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