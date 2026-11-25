Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 45, revealed her engagement to girlfriend Patrice McKinney on Tuesday following her June 2025 divorce.

Porsha Williams announced her engagement to girlfriend Patrice McKinney on Tuesday, marking a new chapter for the 45-year-old reality television personality. The announcement was made via a joint social media post released by the couple, confirming their decision to marry.

Wedding Engagement Announcement Video

Williams shared a cinematic video on Instagram showing the couple descending dual sets of stairs in slow motion before meeting at the bottom for a passionate embrace. The caption on the post simply read, I said YES, accompanied by a diamond ring emoji. The date November 21/26 was included in the text alongside a heart emoji and a tag for McKinney.

Also read Barnet footballer Isiah Noel-Williams charged with rape

In the footage, Williams wore a black off-the-shoulder dress featuring a plunging neckline and silver sequins. McKinney appeared in a classic black tuxedo accented with pearl streams resembling falling fireworks at the sleeve hems. The couple continued kissing at the end of the clip as McKinney placed a large diamond ring on Williams finger.

Post-Divorce Relationship Timeline

This relationship update follows Williams finalization of her divorce from her second husband, Simon Guobadia, in June 2025. The couple had been separated for nearly a year and a half before officially announcing their engagement to the public.

Advertisement

Williams had previously hinted at a new romantic direction in November 2025, less than two months after initially revealing she was dating a woman. She posted birthday wishes for McKinney that month, captioning photos of the couple embracing near a Christmas tree.

Public Reaction to Wedding News

McKinney responded to the engagement post in the comments section with an affectionate message referring to Williams as her fiancé. The announcement drew immediate attention from fans and other public figures, including Khloe Kardashian, who posted multiple heart emojis in support of the couple.

While the Daily Mail reached out to Williams for additional comment regarding the wedding plans, no official statement has been provided yet. The couple continues to share moments from their relationship on social media platforms as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials.