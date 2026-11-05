Mike Sellers demands funds for unused £23m facility as Andy Burnham signs EU reset deal. Billions in taxpayer costs wasted on checks now scrapped under new sanitary agreement.

Millions of pounds in public expenditure dedicated to post-Brexit border infrastructure face immediate obsolescence following Prime Minister Andy Burnham's upcoming trade agreements with the European Union. The government plans to eliminate rigorous sanitary and phytosanitary controls, a move that directly invalidates recent investments made by local authorities and port operators preparing for strict regulatory divergence.

Burnham Signs Off on SPS Trade Reset

The Prime Minister is scheduled to finalize a series of diplomatic accords during a summit in Brussels later this month, marking a significant pivot in Labour's strategy toward closer integration with the bloc. The central component of this so-called reset involves adopting European Union standards for food and agricultural products, thereby removing the necessity for physical inspections on goods crossing the Channel and the Irish Sea.

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A draft text comprising two hundred pages regarding this Sanitary and Phytosanitary agreement is currently being circulated among member states for review. This document forms the cornerstone of the negotiations, aiming to streamline trade flows while addressing longstanding friction points that have plagued bilateral commerce since the United Kingdom exited the single market.

Port Boss Seeks Funds for Unused Facility

Mike Sellers, the chief executive of Portsmouth International Port, has formally requested financial compensation from the government for a newly constructed border control post that cost twenty-three million pounds to build. The facility was designed to handle an average of eighty trailer checks daily but saw usage drop to just two checks per day before its operational launch due to shifting government policies.

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Sellers emphasized that the asset occupies two acres of previously operational land and remains largely unused despite substantial capital investment. He stated unequivocally that the port requires reimbursement for the funds allocated to constructing a facility that will likely become redundant once the new regulatory framework takes effect in spring 2028.

Council Faces Waste of Six Million Pounds

Steve Pitt, the Liberal Democrat leader of Portsmouth City Council, confirmed that the local authority intends to recover six million pounds it contributed to the project. While welcoming the reduction in bureaucratic delays for consumers and businesses, Pitt highlighted the absurdity of potentially demolishing a building less than four years old if inspections are no longer mandated.

This local dispute reflects a broader national trend where billions of taxpayers' money were spent on managing trade frictions following the Brexit referendum. A National Audit Office report published in May 2024 revealed that four point seven billion pounds had been allocated across thirteen major programs to facilitate the passage of goods across borders.

Experts Warn of Rule-Taker Status Risks

Academic critics argue that aligning with EU regulations transforms Britain into a rule-taker, surrendering sovereignty gained after the referendum. Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank at King's College London, noted that both the government and private sector have wasted resources adapting to ever-changing rules over the past decade.

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The current administration defends its approach by citing the inefficiencies of previous Tory policies, claiming their deal created unnecessary red tape. By securing a better deal that tears down barriers, the government aims to back British business and jobs, though opponents warn of long-term economic dependency on Brussels standards.