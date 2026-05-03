Portugal and Italy Likely to Abandon EU Border Checks as System Faces Collapse

Portugal and Italy are expected to follow Greece in suspending the EU's controversial Entry/Exit System (EES) due to widespread delays and disruptions for British tourists. The system, which requires biometric data from non-EU visitors, has faced criticism for faulty technology and staff shortages, leading experts to predict its potential collapse. Travel industry leaders warn that more countries may defy the EU to protect their tourism-dependent economies.

Portugal and Italy are poised to become the next holiday hotspots to abandon the controversial EU Entry/Exit System ( EES ) border checks, which have caused significant disruptions for British tourists.

Greece has already suspended the new rules until September after they led to extensive queues and delays at airports. The EES requires non-EU visitors to submit biometric data, including facial scans and fingerprints, at designated kiosks upon entry and exit. Portugal has already begun bypassing these checks when queues become too long, and Italy is expected to follow suit before the May half-term, allowing tourists to enter with just a passport stamp.

Spain, France, and Croatia may soon follow, as the EES system faces criticism for its faulty biometric technology and staff shortages, with experts predicting it could collapse like a house of cards. Travel industry experts argue that many countries will have no choice but to defy the EU to protect their tourism-dependent economies.

Seamus McCauley, from travel company Holiday Extras, stated that countries will not tolerate losing business to Greece, which has already opted out of the EES to avoid delays. He emphasized that the rollout has been a complete failure, noting that British tourists contribute €3.5 billion annually to Greece’s economy—a figure too significant to risk due to the EES’s inefficiencies.

McCauley also suggested that Portugal and Italy are almost certain to follow Greece’s lead, with Spain, France, and Croatia potentially doing the same to prevent their tourist industries from suffering. Holiday Extras analyzed UK visitor numbers, delay severity, tourism revenue, and past defiance of EU rules to predict which countries might abandon the EES. Ryanair has also urged popular holiday destinations, including France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, to suspend the EES.

The airline’s chief operations officer, Neil McMahon, criticized the rollout as a poorly implemented IT system during peak travel season, causing passengers to endure hours-long queues and missed flights. McMahon called for a suspension of the EES until September, arguing that the current situation is unsustainable. The EES became operational last month across Schengen countries, which include 25 of the 27 EU states plus Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

Non-Schengen travelers must now provide additional biometric data when entering or leaving the EU. The Association of British Travel Agents has advised tourists to use the EES app to register their biometric information in advance, though the system’s widespread issues have led to growing frustration among travelers and industry leaders alike





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