Portugal and Italy refuse to suspend EU border checks, causing chaos for Britons

The European Commission confirmed that Portuguese and Italian airports will not be suspending the controversial Entry-Exit System (EES) rules, despite calls to prevent further disruption ahead of the summer. Long queues across Europe have caused mayhem, with holidaymakers missing their flights. Airlines such as Ryanair have called on countries to suspend EES, describing the system as 'half-baked'.

Portugal and Italy have refused to suspend controversial EU border checks, causing chaos for Britons at airports across the continent. Despite calls to prevent further disruption ahead of the summer, the European Commission confirmed that Portuguese and Italian airports will not be suspending the system.

Long queues across Europe have caused mayhem, with holidaymakers missing their flights. Airlines such as Ryanair have called on countries to suspend EES, describing the system as 'half-baked'. The biometric checks were first introduced in October 2025 and were meant to become fully operational by last month, but delays have continued. Greece recently pulled the plug on the rules, citing a smoother and more efficient arrival system.

The rules allow for checks to be suspended for short periods in exceptional circumstances but do not allow 'blanket exemptions for nationals of specific third countries and for an extended period of time'. The ongoing war in the Middle East has also contributed to sky-rocketing jet fuel prices, affecting airlines and passengers





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Portugal Italy EU Border Checks Britons Airports Entry-Exit System (EES) Biometric Checks Long Queues Chaos Holidaymakers Missing Flights Ryanair EES Delays Jobs On The Line Tourism Greek Economy Alicante Airport Málaga Airport Michelle Maguire Reddit Parent Crying Children Airport Staff Nowhere To Go Other Than The Restroom Bergamo Malpensa Fiumicino Ciampino Venice Turin Palermo Pisa Naples France Beauvais Marseille Nantes Greece Greek National Tourism Organisation UK British Visitors Corfu Crete Rhodes Peak Season The Association Of British Travel Agents European Commission Greece Clarify The Situation Exceptional Circumstances Sky-Rocketing Jet Fuel Prices War In The Middle East

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