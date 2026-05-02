Post Malone Delays Stadium Tour to Finish New Double Album

Post Malone has postponed the start of his 'Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2' with Jelly Roll to focus on completing his upcoming 40-song double album, 'The Eternal Buzz'. The artist cited the need to deliver high-quality new music to his fans as the primary reason for the delay.

Post Malone has announced a delay to the start of his 'Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2' featuring Jelly Roll , citing the need to finalize his highly anticipated new album , ' The Eternal Buzz '.

The artist, fresh off a high-energy performance closing out the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, shared the news via Instagram Stories late Friday. Malone explained that the current tour schedule doesn't allow him sufficient time to complete the album to his satisfaction before hitting the road. He apologized to fans with tickets to the initially scheduled shows, promising that the delay will result in a more polished and exciting tour experience.

The album, a massive 40-song double album with 20 songs per disc, is expected to lean more into traditional country sounds, incorporating elements like fiddle and pedal steel. The initial leg of the tour, which was set to kick off on May 13th in El Paso, Texas, has been impacted, with six shows canceled including dates in Waco, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Tampa, Florida and Oxford, Mississippi.

The tour will now begin on June 9th in Charlotte, North Carolina. This decision comes as Malone aims to deliver on his promise of new music to his fanbase, hoping that the completed album will further energize ticket sales for the remaining tour dates. The delay allows him to focus on finalizing 'The Eternal Buzz', which follows his successful 2024 release, 'F-1 Trillion'.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, who is also embarking on his own 'The Little Ass Shed Tour' – a more intimate series of 11 shows in smaller venues starting May 28th – appears unaffected by the postponement. He recently addressed his own health journey, admitting to some setbacks in his weight loss goals after achieving a significant reduction from over 500lbs to 265lbs.

He confessed to indulging during the holidays and experiencing a minor injury, leading to a temporary lapse in his diet and exercise routine. He openly shared his concerns about regaining weight, revealing a current weight of 276.2lbs, a 12lb increase. Despite this, he remains committed to getting back on track.

The tour delay for Post Malone allows him the necessary time to deliver the ambitious double album his fans are eagerly awaiting, while Jelly Roll continues to pursue his own musical endeavors and personal wellness goals





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Post Malone Jelly Roll Tour Delay New Album The Eternal Buzz Stagecoach Music News

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