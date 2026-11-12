Post Office Capture System Conviction Overturned for Narinder Aujla

The Criminal Cases Review Commission refers Narinder Aujla's 1998 theft conviction to the Court of Appeal, citing software faults in the Capture system as a miscarriage of justice.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission has referred the 1998 conviction of Narinder Aujla to the Court of Appeal, marking a significant development in the historical injustice surrounding the Post Office's Capture IT system. Aujla, a 61-year-old former sub-postmaster, served four months in prison after being found guilty of theft related to alleged financial losses at his branch in Dudley, West Midlands. This referral identifies him as the third individual to meet the threshold for a potential miscarriage of justice connected to the defective accounting software.

Capture Software Faults Caused Unexplained Losses

The financial discrepancies that led to Aujla's prosecution began approximately one year after he installed the Capture IT system at his branch, a primitive accounting tool used for processing cash transactions. The Post Office's long-running investigation revealed multiple instances of faults and errors within the Capture software, which was rolled out to thousands of branches during the 1990s. Users frequently experienced unexplained losses when attempting to balance their books, yet the Post Office initially ignored these complaints and forced sub-postmasters to cover the deficits.

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CCRC Cites Real Possibility of Quashed Conviction

The Criminal Cases Review Commission determined there is a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will quash Aujla's conviction based on new evidence and independent findings. CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC stated that the software belongs to a category of guilty Post Office systems that generated widespread suffering for hardworking sub-postmasters. The Commission noted that Aujla's case, alongside findings from independent reports, suggests his prosecution was an abuse of process due to the inherent unreliability of the software.

Post Office Resistance and Historical Objections

Despite the referral, the Post Office has submitted lengthy objections to the Court of Appeal, arguing for the safety of past convictions. In a notable procedural move, the Post Office asked judges to rely on 30-year-old newspaper reports to assess the reliability of convictions, a strategy critics describe as an attempt to protect the organization's interests. Mr. Aujla expressed deep concern that the Post Office will contest the appeal, causing further anguish to victims who were already blamed for software bugs the company knew about at the time.

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Kroll Report and Compensation Scheme Context

The controversy surrounding the Capture system gained official recognition after the i Paper obtained documents proving the Post Office was aware of bugs and defects. This disclosure prompted the government to commission an independent review, resulting in the Kroll report which confirmed the software was capable of causing unexplained losses. Consequently, the government established a compensation scheme that has paid out at least £8.5 million to hundreds of victims, acknowledging the severe personal and financial damage caused by the wrongful prosecutions.

Broader Impact on Sub-Postmaster Community

The referral of Aujla's case highlights the profound personal impact of these criminal convictions, which have affected livelihoods, finances, reputations, and family lives for many years. The CCRC has received 40 applications relating to Post Office prosecutions predating the Horizon system, with 21 rejected and 12 cases still under review. This ongoing legal process serves as a reminder that the consequences of these errors extend far beyond the courtroom, affecting the community of sub-postmasters who suffered under the Capture system's failures.