Pounce Padel Founder Wins £15,000 in Royal Bank of Scotland Accelerator Pitch Competition

Georgie Rennie, founder of women‑focused padel racket brand Pounce Padel, won the top prize of £15,000 in the Royal Bank of Scotland Accelerator Pitch competition. The live final, held at the opening of the bank's new Edinburgh hub, saw six start‑ups compete for a share of £30,000. Rennie plans to use the funding to expand into children's equipment, while the competition underscores the bank's commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth across Scotland.

Pounce Padel founder Georgie Rennie has been named the winner of the Royal Bank of Scotland Accelerator Pitch competition, securing the top prize of £15,000.

The victory came after a dynamic live final held at the opening of the bank's new Accelerator hub on Princes Street, where six start-ups delivered rapid-fire pitches to a panel of industry experts. The competition, launched in 2025 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Royal Bank Accelerator, attracted entrepreneurs from across Scotland who first submitted 60‑second video pitches; the strongest were selected to compete in the Edinburgh final for a share of £30,000.

Pounce Padel designs and manufactures high‑performance padel rackets specifically for women, with a mission to increase female participation in the sport. The company plans to use the prize money to expand into children's equipment, aiming to inspire young girls to take up padel and develop skills early. Georgie Rennie expressed her excitement, stating that the experience was exhilarating and thanked the Royal Bank of Scotland for its support through the Accelerator Community.

She emphasized that the win provides a valuable platform for growth, noting that start‑ups need both exposure and funding, which the Pitch competition effectively delivers. The event was opened by Darren Pirie, head of Accelerator, and featured a keynote from Accelerator alumna Darina Garland of Ooni Pizza Ovens, who shared insights on scaling, community, and purpose‑led growth.

Finalists presented in a Dragons' Den‑style format, outlining how the prize would accelerate their next phase, from product development and hiring to market expansion. Darren Pirie congratulated all finalists and winners, highlighting the high quality of entrants and the bank's commitment to supporting small business growth as a cornerstone of a strong economy.

Second place and £10,000 went to MedAscend, co‑founded by Ahmed Sharaf and Hana Woods, which uses AI‑driven speech‑to‑speech encounters to enhance realistic simulated practice in medical training. Third place and £5,000 was awarded to GLORIAH, founded by Jessica Rose‑Watson and Isla Wynne Thomas, a brand addressing vaginal dryness with natural formulations and sustainable branding, inspired by a friend's early menopause experience.

Additionally, Pounce Padel and Sablière, a producer of fine 0.0% sparkling cuvées, received an out‑of‑home promotional campaign from JCDecaux UK to boost brand awareness. The Royal Bank of Scotland Accelerator, part of NatWest Group, offers a nationwide community for entrepreneurs with coaching, connectivity, learning, and support through an app and 12 physical hubs across the UK, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Businesses graduating from the Accelerator have achieved an average turnover growth of 104% year‑on‑year, compared to 20% in a control group, demonstrating the impact of targeted support. The bank has also partnered with the University of Edinburgh to strengthen Scotland's innovation economy by supporting academic spinouts and high‑potential ventures. More Pitch competitions are planned for 2026, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to follow Royal Bank of Scotland Business channels for updates and to access year‑round Accelerator community support. Further information is available on the Royal Bank of Scotland website





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Pounce Padel Royal Bank Of Scotland Accelerator Startup Competition Padel Rackets Women In Sports Entrepreneurship Scotland Business News Georgie Rennie

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