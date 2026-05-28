Poundland Co-Founder's Former Mansion Price Cut by £250,000 Amid Ongoing Sale Challenges

A expansive 13-bedroom mansion formerly owned by Poundland co-founder Steven Smith has had its asking price reduced by £250,000. After years on the market with multiple price reductions, the historic Worcestershire property, designed by the architect of Portmeirion, is once again available with new owners seeking offers around £4.75 million.

A 13-bedroom mansion once owned by the founder of Poundland has seen its asking price reduced by £250,000 as its current owners strive to finalize a sale.

The property, located in Romsley, Worcestershire, was originally purchased in 2002 by Steven Smith, co-founder of the retail giant Poundland, for £2.2 million. Smith, now 51, along with his wife Tracey, 54, invested approximately £4 million in extensive renovations before deciding to sell after their three children moved out.

In 2014, Smith listed the house through his own online estate agency at an asking price of £6.5 million, a move intended to avoid commission and save around £117,000 in solicitors' fees. However, due to minimal interest, the price was reduced to £5.75 million, and in 2018 it was further slashed to £3.95 million.

At that time, Smith commented, 'We bought the house for £2.2 million in 2002 but we spent probably around £4 million doing it up so we are going to lose money. We have had the house on the market for a while and had three people interested but their chains have broken down so we've put it on the market again.

Since the kids have grown up and moved out it's just me and the wife and it's a big place for both of us to live in.

' The 103-year-old residence, offering panoramic countryside views, was eventually sold by Smith to a businessman and his family. Yet last year, For Sale signs reappeared, with the new owners seeking offers around £5 million. Now, they have lowered the asking price by £250,000 in an effort to sell this historic home, which estate agents describe as an 'iconic country residence.

' The property was designed by Sir Bertram Clough Williams-Ellis, the architect behind the Welsh holiday village Portmeirion, famous as the setting for the 1960s television series The Prisoner. Set on 28 acres in the Severn Valley, the estate includes four paddocks, making it suitable for equestrian activities or woodland walks.

Inside, the mansion features seven bathrooms, an indoor heated swimming pool, a games room, a private bar, a drawing room with a dance floor, and a bespoke kitchen equipped with an AGA cooker and hand-painted units by Christians of Nantwich. Additional amenities include an extensive garage, an office block, and a greenhouse. The sale also encompasses two matching three-bedroom gate lodges, which estate agents Charwell Noble suggest could serve as staff accommodations, guest houses, or generate rental income





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