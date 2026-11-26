Poundland has collapsed into administration after US owner Gordon Brothers failed to secure a takeover deal, putting about 11,000 jobs at risk across its 600 stores and Walsall headquarters. Administrators will continue to trade the chain while seeking a sale.

Poundland has collapsed into administration, putting about 11,000 jobs at risk across its 600 stores and its Walsall-based headquarters. The discount chain appointed experts from corporate finance firm AlixPartners as administrators after US owners Gordon Brothers failed to secure a takeover deal before a key deadline late on Wednesday.

The retailer will continue to trade from its stores while administrators seek to sell the company and its assets. It is likely the group will be broken up, with retailers such as Tesco and B&M already having expressed interest in buying parts of the company, including stores. A spokesman for Gordon Brothers said: First and foremost, our thoughts are with Poundland colleagues. We recognise how difficult the continued uncertainty is for them.

Also read Time running out for Poundland as takeover hopes fade

Poundland Workers Face Job Uncertainty

Efforts to preserve as many jobs and stores as possible will continue, led by the administrators. Poundland worker Jack Dukes, who works in IT at the firm's head office, described the administration as a crushing blow. He said staff there had been asked to attend a meeting at 09:30 GMT on Thursday in the site's customer service centre, where he hoped to find out more but feared all roles would be under threat.

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We're lacking a lot of information about where we stand at the moment, he said. Walsall resident Dukes has worked for the firm for more than eight years and described it as a tight-knit family. It really is a crushing blow, he said. I've reached out to a lot of people and said if they need to talk to someone, please speak up, because the last thing I want anyone to go through is mental health issues from this.

He added he felt hopeful about finding a new job due to his experience, and had been actively seeking work since fears began about insolvency. Shoppers at the firm's store in Corporation Street, Birmingham, expressed shock over its potential closure. It's a lot harder with the cost of living so we rely on Poundland a lot, a lot more than people think, said 19-year-old student Esmee Dennison, who added she was gutted.

Shoppers Fear Impact of Store Closures

Georgie Samuels, also 19, said she got all her essentials from the store and, if it closed, would have to spend money on taxis to the supermarket. Shopper Barbara Cengiz said: It's terrible when shops on the high street are just closing left, right and centre and there's going to be so many people out of work. It's not a great time of year for that to happen.

Poundland's ownership had received a number of offers, including from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group, investment firm Xyra Holdings and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity, but failed to secure a deal. Gordon Brothers has faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain's future and MPs have accused it of deliberately cutting off funds and pushing the retailer to the brink of insolvency.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham called for executives to work with the Government to find a solution that saves shops and jobs. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds had been trying to line up a buyer, but the government stopped short of providing taxpayer support. Wolverhampton-born founder and former owner Steve Smith wrote on Facebook that the Poundland team had been incredible. I honestly can't think of anything more they could have possibly done to try and save this business, he said.

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Government Criticism Over Poundland Rescue

He would like to see administrators now sell the business to buyers willing to take on the majority of stores. I also believe the government could and should have done far more to support a business that serves communities across the UK, he added. Poundland started life on Bilston Market, Wolverhampton, before becoming a high street fixture with its first permanent store in Burton-upon-Trent.

Tipton and Wednesbury MP Antonia Bance said news of the administration was an absolutely bitter blow to staff and those in the supply chain. I know for lots of local communities across the West Midlands and across the Black Country, people rely on Poundland for well-priced everyday essentials and it's going to have an impact on them as well, she added. West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker said it was incredibly sad to see the firm's plight.

Writing on X, he said the West Midlands Combined Authority had been putting plans in place to help those at risk of redundancy. To be facing the prospect of losing your job just weeks before Christmas is awful, he said. We will be working with employers across the region to help get people into new jobs and where necessary we will help those who may need to retrain.

Supply Chain and High Street Woes

Black Country Chamber chief executive Raj Kandola described the news as a devastating day for Walsall and the firm's 11,000 Poundland employees. The impact goes well beyond Poundland's own staff. Thousands of suppliers haven't been paid for new stock since October, and some of them rely on Poundland for all of their trade, he said. He also expressed concerns the closure would mean fewer shoppers overall.

When a big name closes, the shops, cafes and businesses around it lose footfall too. Many of them are already working on tight margins. We'd urge the government to work with the administrators to keep as many of these stores trading as possible, so that our town centres aren't left with yet more empty units.