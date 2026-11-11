Poundland files second notice of intention to appoint administrators

Poundland has filed a second notice of intention to appoint administrators, giving it 10 more working days to secure a rescue deal. The retailer's stores remain open as usual while negotiations continue.

Poundland has given itself more time to thrash out a rescue deal for the business as it battles to stave off the threat of insolvency.

Court documents show the retailer has applied for a second notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators after the first one expired on Thursday. This gives the retailer an extra 10 working days of breathing space from creditors to secure a potential rescue deal. Bosses said funding had been agreed so shops can stay open and trading during this period.

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Poundland Secures Extension For Rescue Deal

Its board said: Amid an ongoing sale process, and with funding agreed to enable the business to continue trading during this period, the board of Poundland has today resolved to make an application for a second NOI with a view to identifying the best available prospects for shareholders, creditors and our people. This extends the current protections over the business for a further 10 working days.

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Our stores remain open as usual during this period and we thank our colleagues, suppliers and customers for their incredible and continued support. The struggling retailer initially filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the end of October, which gave the business 10 days to secure a potential rescue deal and expired at midnight on Wednesday.

Hopes are mounting that Poundland can get more breathing space to hash out a rescue deal as the retailer approaches a deadline to secure a buyer. It is understood a deal has not yet been reached, but the company is expecting to get an extension which would allow more time, according to sources cited by the BBC.

Funding Release Supports Staff And Suppliers

It is understood that Poundland's owners have enabled the release of around £10 million worth of funding to be used for things such as paying staff, taxes and suppliers of stock. Any extension to Wednesday's deadline could mean the prospect of a deal that would satisfy the company's creditors remained on the table. If not, then it is expected that administrators would be appointed - with corporate advisory firm AlixPartners understood to be lined up.

Advisers have been in talks with parties interested in buying the brand or parts of the business such as swathes of shops. It has held talks with potential bidders including Tesco over proposals to buy up to 150 shops, and other chains such as Iceland and Lidl. Investment firm Xyra Holdings has emerged as a potential buyer for the entirety of the business, while Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group is believed to remain interested in a deal.

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Potential Bidders Include Tesco And Xyra Holdings

Gordon Brothers previously rejected a takeover offer from Martin Property Group but management named them as their preferred bidder last month. The second NOI provides Poundland with additional time to explore these options and negotiate with potential buyers. The company's stores remain open as usual, and the agreed funding ensures that operations can continue without interruption during this period. The board expressed gratitude to colleagues, suppliers, and customers for their continued support.

As the sale process continues, Poundland aims to find the best outcome for all stakeholders. The extension of the notice of intention gives the retailer a crucial window to finalize a rescue deal and avoid administration.