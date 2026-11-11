Powell Targets 150,000 Neets with Lowered English and Maths Study Hours

Education Secretary Lucy Powell proposes reduced study hours for English and maths to help 150,000 16‑to‑18 year‑olds reenter college, aiming to lower the Neet count. The plan follows school reforms and a Labour policy shift on basic skills qualifications.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell announced a new policy to lower the English and maths study hours required for 16‑ to 18‑year‑old Neet s. The aim is to encourage roughly 150,000 young people who are not in education, employment or training to return to college or apprenticeship programmes. The proposal comes after Labour pledges to replace the older GCSEs with basic skills qualifications for those who fail level 4, the equivalent of a C grade.

Core Details of the Reduced Study Hours

Under the reform, Neets who have not achieved a level 4 GCSE in English or maths will still need to work towards the new basic skills qualification. However, Powell says their study timetable will contain fewer hours than that of other students. The government intends to provide 100 hours of teaching per subject for each learner, with the remaining hours delivered through one‑to‑one and small group support.

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Details on how the reduced hour model will be operationalised have not yet been released, and officials say further guidance will be issued later this year. The scheme is designed to make colleges more able to recruit Neets by easing the academic barrier that has previously discouraged them.

Statements From Labour and Shadow Opposition

During a speech to the Association of Colleges, Powell said that almost 150,000 teenagers are currently Neet and that they must be drawn back into learning. She added that the new hours would "break down barriers" for further education providers, and that she was on a mission to give the young people a "second, third or fourth" chance.

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Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott criticised the focus on English and maths, arguing that the Neet crisis is not caused solely by the curriculum. She said Labour should reflect on the failure of its welfare system and excessive business taxation, which she claims discourages young people from seeking work.

Impact on Students and Colleges

The policy is expected to make it easier for Neets to enrol in college by reducing the workload required for core subjects. It also aims to prevent students from being forced into exams early, a situation Labour says can set them up for failure. The current baseline of 150,000 Neet adolescents is part of the broader national concern about over one million young people aged 16-24 now classified as Neet for the first time since 2013.

Lawmakers will review the initiative in the context of Alan Milburn's final Neet report, due later this month. If implemented, the adjustments could reshape the way colleges support vulnerable youth and potentially lower the evolving number of Neets across the country.