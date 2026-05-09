Power Teeth Whitening Kit - SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit

A revolutionary teeth whitening kit that delivers noticeable results in just days, perfect for beauty lovers craving brighter and brighter smiles.

Beauty lovers are praising a teeth whitening kit which they claim is delivering results in just days - with one declaring they 'love (their) smile now'.

The item generating this praise is the SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit, which is currently on sale. The kit is priced at £49, reduced from £97 - equating to just £1.63-per-treatment. The manufacturer states it has been developed to provide professional whitening outcomes at home, with users able to anticipate achieving up to eight shades whiter teeth.

SmilePro claims that it is able to 'permanently removes smoking, coffee, soda, and wine stains within 10 minutes', and has been created with an enamel safe, sensitivity-free formulation. It operates through dual LED light technology: blue light assists in accelerating the whitening formula to eliminate stains, while red light helps to calm gums, address inflammation and destroy bacteria responsible for bad breath. The kit is straightforward to use as well.

Customers simply need to apply the dental-grade formula to their teeth, insert the mouth tray and activate the accelerator light for 10 to 30 minutes, then rinse and repeat for seven days or until preferred results are attained. Nevertheless, if this doesn't suit, there are alternative options. For a more economical choice, there's the Boots Advanced Teeth Whitening Strips for £21.

This pack contains 56 dissolving strips, and is reported to 'whiten teeth by up to five shades in just seven days'. Alternatively, there's the Pro Teeth Whitening Kit from MySweetSmile for £54.99, reduced from £92.97. Through combining deep-stain removal, enamel brightening, and a protective pH-balancing spray, the brand claims this kit delivers a 'professional-grade routine', reports the Liverpool Echo. Customers have left numerous favourable reviews about their experiences with the SmilePro kit.

The brand states the kit is purchased every 20 seconds globally and is supported by over 5,000 five-star reviews. One satisfied customer said: 'Love my smile now!! This product works wonderfully!!! I drink lots of coffee so my teeth were stained and grey/brown.

After one day I noticed an improvement and, by the seventh day, my teeth were whiter than I can remember. Now I'm on a maintenance and I love to smile and show off my white teeth!!!





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teeth Whitening Kit Smilepro Teeth Whitening Results Enamel Safe Sensitivity-Free Deep-Stain Removal Enamel Brightening Pro Teeth Whitening Kit My Sweet Smile Pro Kit Professional-Grade Routine Professional Whitening Teeth Whitening Strips Boots Advanced Teeth Whitening Strips

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