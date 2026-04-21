Predator Pleads Guilty to Racially Motivated Rape of Sikh Woman in Walsall

John Ashby, a 32-year-old attacker, has pleaded guilty to raping and assaulting a Sikh woman after mistaking her for a Muslim during a religiously aggravated home invasion in the West Midlands.

A dangerous predator has entered a guilty plea for the heinous rape and assault of a Sikh woman, whom he mistakenly targeted under the false impression that she was a Muslim. John Ashby, 32, drastically changed his legal stance midway through his trial at Birmingham Crown Court , ultimately admitting to charges of rape, intentional strangulation, robbery, and religiously aggravated assault. The attack took place in the victim's own home in Walsall, West Midlands, during October of last year.

Following the admission of his crimes, Ashby is now facing the prospect of a mandatory life sentence when he appears for sentencing this coming Friday. The prosecution outlined the chilling details of the case, revealing that Ashby had stalked the victim after spotting her on a public bus. After following her home, he armed himself with a heavy stick, forced his way into the property, and subjected the woman to a brutal ordeal. During the violent encounter, Ashby reportedly hurled religious abuse at the woman, specifically targeting her with slurs and claims of superiority. The victim displayed incredible courage, clarifying to authorities that she was not Muslim but Sikh, yet she remained the target of his bigoted aggression. CCTV footage presented during the trial captured the victim's desperate screams, providing the court with harrowing evidence of the terror she endured within the safety of her own residence. Legal proceedings were marked by intense emotion and tension. On the day of the plea change, an observer in the public gallery confronted Ashby in the dock, calling him out for his actions before being removed by court ushers. Despite initially pleading not guilty, Ashby requested to speak with his legal team shortly after the incident, subsequently returning to court to plead guilty to all four counts. Forensic evidence proved insurmountable for the defense, as DNA evidence from the scene and fingerprints left on items abandoned by the perpetrator linked him undeniably to the crimes. Furthermore, during his initial booking, Ashby continued to display xenophobic attitudes, questioning why the victim was not wearing a hijab and lamenting the demographic changes in his local area. As the victim and her partner await the final sentencing, the case stands as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of hate-motivated violence and the importance of forensic justice in holding offenders accountable for their actions





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Hate Crime Birmingham Crown Court Sexual Assault Walsall News Religious Discrimination

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