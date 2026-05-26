Pregnancy Nausea May Indicate Mental Health Concerns

A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that while severe nausea during pregnancy did not consistently predict poor birth outcomes, it was statistically associated with elevated anxiety and depressive symptoms. The study suggests that ongoing nausea may serve as a clinical indicator of increased psychological burden and potential need for psychological support.

A prospective study of 424 pregnant women suggests that ongoing nausea may not strongly predict poor birth outcomes, but it could help clinicians identify mothers who need closer mental health support.

The study found that while persistent nausea showed little consistent association with most fetal or delivery outcomes, it was statistically associated with elevated anxiety and depressive symptoms. The study concludes that ongoing nausea during pregnancy may serve as a clinical indicator of increased psychological burden and potential need for psychological support





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Pregnancy Nausea Mental Health Psychological Burden Psychological Support

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