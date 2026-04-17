Pregnant Aubrey Plaza Debuts Baby Bump in Style at Animated Series Screening

Actress Aubrey Plaza made her first red carpet appearance since revealing her pregnancy, showcasing her baby bump at a New York City screening of her animated series Kevin. She was joined by co-stars Whoopi Goldberg and Quinta Brunson.

Actress Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, showcasing her baby bump on the red carpet at a screening of her animated series Kevin in New York City. The 41-year-old Emmy-nominated star, expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, 40, radiated joy as she posed for photographers. She chose a stylish white mini-dress adorned with blue floral patterns and practical pockets for the event held at the Metrograph venue.

Plaza completed her look with white high heels and elegant earrings, her brown hair parted, and wore sunglasses upon her arrival. Joining Plaza at the screening were several co-stars from the adult-oriented animated series, including Whoopi Goldberg and Quinta Brunson. The show, co-created by Plaza with Joe Wengert and Dan Murphy, features a premise about a housecat's decision to leave its human companions. The star-studded voice cast also includes notable talents such as Amy Sedaris, Cary Elwes, Jason Schwartzman, Tig Notaro, John Waters, and Patti LuPone. This marks a significant moment for Plaza, particularly as it follows a deeply challenging year, including the tragic suicide of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, just over a year ago. Plaza recently opened up about her impending motherhood in excerpts from the Smartless podcast. She revealed to the show's hosts, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, that she is indeed pregnant, sharing details of her doctor's visit and an ultrasound earlier that day. She humorously recounted the experience, noting that her dog also had a medical appointment involving a scan. Expressing her excitement, Plaza stated her long-held desire to experience motherhood and understand the journey. The news of her pregnancy was initially reported by People magazine, with confirmation from her representative. Prior to this public event, Plaza and Abbott were photographed at the afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, where they shared a tender moment, though her baby bump was not visible in those images. The baby, whose gender remains undisclosed, is anticipated to arrive in the fall. A source described the pregnancy as a beautiful surprise after an emotional year, with the couple reportedly feeling very blessed. Abbott, known for his role in the HBO comedy Girls, first collaborated with Plaza in 2019 on the independent film Black Bear, where they both played dual roles. The animated series Kevin, which Plaza held up a figurine of the character at the premiere, is described as focusing on the feline protagonist's decision to no longer live with humans. The film Black Bear, which premiered at Sundance in January 2020, garnered critical acclaim, with many critics highlighting Plaza's performance as one of her finest





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Aubrey Plaza Pregnancy Baby Bump Kevin Animated Series

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