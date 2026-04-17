Pregnant Aubrey Plaza Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet at Animated Series Screening

Actress Aubrey Plaza proudly showcased her baby bump in her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy. The Emmy-nominated star attended a screening of her animated series Kevin in New York City, radiating joy and excitement about her impending motherhood.

Aubrey Plaza made a radiant public appearance at a New York City screening of her new animated series Kevin , showcasing her pregnancy for the first time on the red carpet . The Emmy-nominated actress, 41, looked joyful as she posed for photographs in a charming white mini-dress adorned with blue floral patterns and practical pockets. This marks a significant moment for Plaza, who recently confirmed her pregnancy with partner Christopher Abbott, 40.

The White Lotus star, who has navigated a challenging year following the tragic suicide of her estranged husband Jeff Baena, exuded confidence and happiness. Plaza's ensemble for the event at the Metrograph venue included elegant white high-heeled shoes and complementary earrings, with her brown hair neatly parted. She accessorized with sunglasses upon her arrival. The Wilmington, Delaware native was joined by fellow cast members of Kevin, including notable talents such as Whoopi Goldberg and Quinta Brunson, at the gathering in the Big Apple. The adult-oriented animated series, as described in its logline, delves into the story of 'a life-long housecat decides that he doesn't want to live with people anymore.' Plaza herself co-created the series with Joe Wengert and Dan Murphy, and it features a star-studded voice cast that includes Amy Sedaris, Cary Elwes, Jason Schwartzman, Tig Notaro, John Waters, Addison Rae, and Patti LuPone. In recent audio excerpts from the Smartless podcast, released earlier in the week, Plaza shared her excitement about becoming a mother. She humorously revealed her pregnancy to hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, who reacted with evident surprise and delight. Plaza recounted a significant day where both she and her dog visited the veterinarian. "Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s. And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding. She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there," she explained. When asked about her feelings on becoming a first-time mother, the Parks And Recreation actress responded with enthusiasm, stating, "I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted ... to see what that’s all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing." The news of Plaza's pregnancy was initially reported by People, with a representative for the actress confirming the information. Prior to this public appearance, Plaza and Abbott were photographed celebrating the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at its opening night afterparty. While her bump was not visible in those photos, she had subtly revealed it during a dog walk in the city the previous day. The baby is expected to arrive in the fall, and the gender has not yet been disclosed. A source described the pregnancy as a "beautiful surprise after an emotional year," noting that the couple, who met while working on Broadway, are feeling "very blessed." Abbott is recognized for his role as the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Allison Williams's character in Lena Dunham's acclaimed HBO comedy Girls. The couple first collaborated professionally on the 2019 indie psychological drama Black Bear, where they both portrayed actors and directors engaged in filmmaking at a remote lake house. Plaza was seen holding a figurine of the series' titular character, Kevin, at the event, further highlighting her personal connection to the project





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